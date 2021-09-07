CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torres, Urshela look shaky in return to Yankees infield

By Evan Lewis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Andrew Velazquez and Rougned Odor were playing the left side of the infield for much of the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak, the thought was, “Just wait until Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela get back.”. Now they are and, if anything, the Yankees left side looks as shaky as ever.

chatsports.com

Yankees’ infielder suffers another injury: MRI to come on Thursday

The 2021 campaign has been rough for New York Yankees’ third baseman Gio Urshela at times. He has been out with several ailments that have severely cut his playing time this season, most notably a stint on the COVID-19 list, a hamstring issue, and now this: a wrist injury. The...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees reveal Andrew Velazquez plans with Gleyber Torres back

NEW YORK — Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres injuring his thumb last month led to one of the biggest surprises of the season, journeyman infielder Andrew Velazquez coming up from Triple-A and quickly transforming himself from relative obscurity to cult hero. It’s been fun watching the young man from the Bronx...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Monday: Gio Urshela back, Brett Gardner at CF, Jameson Taillon on mound

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday. From the Yankees following a 8-7 loss to the Orioles on Sunday: The Yankees fell to 1-2 on their seven-game home stand...are still 15-6 in their last 21G, 16-7 in their last 23G, 22-9 in their last 31G, 25-10 in their last 35G and 27-11 in their last 38G. Had their season-high seven-series winning streak at home snapped (7/16-8/21)...was their longest series winning streak at home since an eight-series winning streak at home from 8/30/19-8/17/20...are still 17-4 in their last 21 games at home since 7/17. The Yankees have played 78 games this season determined by 2R-or-fewer, the most such games in the Majors...their 78 games decided by 2R- or-fewer are their most in a single season since 2014 (also 87)...are 49-29 (.628) in those games this season...entered today’s game with the best such record in the Majors. Dropped their first series vs. the Orioles at Yankee Stadium since 3/28-31/19 (also 1-2). C Gary Sánchez (2-for-4, 2R, 2HR, 6RBI) recorded his 15th career multi-HR game, his first since 9/3/19 vs. Texas (2HR)...hit a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run HR in the sixth. His 6RBI tied his career high (also 4/7/19 at Baltimore) and were the most by a Yankee since Luke Voit’s 6RBI in Game 2 on 9/11/20 vs. Baltimore. Was just the fourth Yankee in franchise history to record at least 6RBI from the No.9 spot in the starting lineup since RBI became an official stat in 1920, joining Joe Girardi (7RBI on 8/23/99 at Texas), Vic Raschi (7RBI on 8/4/53 vs. Detroit) and Spud Chandler (6RBI on 7/26/40 at Chicago-AL). His 6RBI were the most by a Yankees catcher since Russell Martin’s 6RBI on 8/25/11 vs. Oakland (Sánchez was the DH when recording 6RBI on 4/7/19 at Baltimore).
MLB
Asbury Park Press

Spiraling Yankees make a big switch, moving Gleyber Torres off shortstop

NEW YORK – At the 144-game mark of the Yankees’ spiraling season, Gleyber Torres has been switched out at shortstop. Torres was moved back to second base Monday afternoon by manager Aaron Boone, hoping to “maybe take a little pressure off’’ a player whose defensive issues were back in the spotlight.
MLB
sandiegouniontribune.com

Yankees shortstop Torres activated after thumb injury

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres was activated from the injured list Friday by the New York Yankees after missing almost a month with a sprained left thumb. Torres is batting .253 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 99 games. He appeared to be heating up when he was injured while stealing second base against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 9. The 24-year-old shortstop hit .393 with five RBIs and four doubles in 28 at-bats in eight August games, a span in which the Yankees went 6-2.
MLB
New York Post

Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres turning into Yankees problem: Sherman

Joey Gallo no longer can bat second for the Yankees. A strong case exists that he should no longer be in the lineup altogether. To date, he has been the Javier Vazquez of hitters, looking as if he belongs in New York as much as a cheetah on Fifth Avenue.
MLB
Asbury Park Press

Yankees' Gio Urshela 'pretty sore' after hurting hand, expected to get MRI

As the Yankees prepare to welcome back a starting infielder, they will hold their breath on the status of another. Third baseman Gio Urshela hurt his hand on a throw home during the Angels' double steal Tuesday night. Rougned Odor replaced Urshela in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Manager Aaron...
MLB
FingerLakes1

Yankees reinstate Gleyber Torres from 10-day injured list

The Yankees activated INF Gleyber Torres from the injured list prior to Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. To make room on the roster, New York optioned OF Estevan Florial to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. “I’ll probably ease him in a bit, give him a day here and there as we build...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Orioles lineups Friday | Gleyber Torres returns; Gary Sanchez bats 9th for 1st time (9/3/21)

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ lineup has a new look again Friday night, and not just because shortstop Gleyber Torres is off the injured list and starting. Slumping catcher Gary Sanchez, usually a middle-of-the-lineup hitter, is batting ninth for the first time in his career. Sanchez is batting .191 with one homer, six RBI and 21 strikeouts in 68 at-bats over his last 20 games.
MLB
Newsday

Yankees' Gio Urshela to get MRI on his injured left wrist

ANAHEIM, Calif. – It was just last Thursday Gio Urshela returned from the injured list. It’s too soon to say he’s headed back there, but the infielder is scheduled to get an MRI on Thursday’s off day after injuring his left wrist during an Angels’ successful double steal in Tuesday night’s loss.
MLB
MLB
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela out of Yankees' Wednesday lineup against Angels

New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Urshela will head to New York's bench after Andrew Velazquez was chosen as Wednesday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 244 batted balls this season, Urshela has produced a 8.2% barrel rate and...
MLB
chatsports.com

Gleyber Torres is out of the lineup Saturday for the Yankees

Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela are out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Torres had just returned from the injured list Friday after missing 22 games due to a thumb injury. Torres went hitless in his return, and it looks like the Yankees will play it safe and give him the day game after a night game off. Torres should return to the starting lineup Sunday and is likely available off the bench for the game Saturday.
MLB
Newsday

Gleyber Torres' return to Yankees' lineup means Gary Sanchez bats ninth

With Gleyber Torres returning to the Yankees’ lineup on Friday night against the Orioles, somebody had to bat ninth. For the first time in his career, that somebody was Gary Sanchez. He’s been struggling since returning from the COVID-19 list on Aug. 17, going 8-for-40 (.200) with one home run....
MLB
New York Post

Yankees get Gleyber Torres back for playoff push

Gleyber Torres is back for the Yankees’ September push. Which version of the shortstop they get could help determine their path to the postseason. The Yankees activated Torres off the injured list Friday before their game against the Orioles at the Stadium, and he was in the starting for the first time since Aug. 8, when he sprained his left thumb on a dive into second base.
MLB
timestelegram.com

Gleyber Torres returns to Yankees lineup, but how much will he help them?

NEW YORK – While shortstop Gleyber Torres sat out with a sprained left thumb, the Yankees kept up their winning ways. They got to know switch-hitting Andrew Velazquez, who provided a spark as Torres’ primary substitute, and they arrived home from a long road trip atop the AL wild card standings.
MLB
New York Post

Gleyber Torres completes final step before Yankees return

When the Yankees open their homestand on Friday, they expect to have Gleyber Torres back at shortstop for the first time since Aug. 8, when he sprained his thumb. Torres played another rehab game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, going 1-for-3. His return doesn’t mean the Yankees infield will necessarily be back to full strength, since Gio Urshela injured his left hand in Tuesday’s loss in Anaheim and was due to get an MRI exam.
MLB
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela (hand) back in Yankees' lineup Monday

New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela is starting Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Urshela is getting the nod at third base while batting ninth in the order against Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu. Our models project Urshela for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home...
MLB

