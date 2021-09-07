Liberty cleaning up mistakes heading towards retooled Troy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Flames football team took no holiday day off on Labor Day to celebrate. After a week one win over Campbell at Williams Stadium, coach Hugh Freeze's team now prepares for their first road test of the season, at the Troy Trojans on Saturday night. A win would not only be the Flames first ever victory in the state of Alabama, but it would be regular season win number 20 for Freeze, which would be the fastest ever mark for an LU coach.