Warning! The following contains spoilers from the latest Monday Night Raw on Monday, August 30th. Read at your own risk!. WWE's Monday Night Raw featured a lot of unexpected twists with its most recent installment, and even what some believe to be an actual fight between superstars Charlotte Flair And Nia Jax. As good as some of the twists were, though, many viewers were left scratching their heads at various points in the telecast. Now we may have an answer as to why the latest post-SummerSlam episode was so bizarre, and it's apparently tied to Vince McMahon.

WWE ・ 15 DAYS AGO