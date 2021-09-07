CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Indigenous technology is often misunderstood. Here's how it can be part of everyday life

By Andrew Peters, Lecturer in Indigenous Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vk0bl_0boSjLke00
Igniting fire at Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park. Shutterstock

The COVID pandemic has highlighted our need for connection and forced billions of people to adapt to a changed world. Much of this adaptation is heavily reliant on technology, and in particular information technology, which is being used to keep many people connected.

Although the pandemic is posing many problems for our modern, technological world, it also presents an opportunity to embrace ancient and valuable Indigenous knowledges and identify potential within them in different ways.

The notion of Indigenous technology is one such opportunity.

A history of Indigenous technology

Indigenous technology is a relatively misunderstood phenomenon.

This isn’t the use of technology by or for the benefit of Indigenous peoples. It refers to the multiple ways that Indigenous knowledges are used to improve the lives of humans – ancient practices that have existed in various parts of the world that are still relevant, and prevalent, today

Indigenous knowledges and technology have been linked from the beginning of time. Fundamental concepts of Indigenous knowledges can and should underpin the development and role of technology in multiple ways.

These concepts include:

  • relationality and connection
  • reciprocity
  • reflexivity
  • Country

Relationality/connection refers to the Indigenous understanding of all things being connected. One action can impact many others – similar to the fundamental Western scientific concept of “cause and effect”.

Embracing and understanding reciprocity ensures the benefits of the use of technology don’t come at the expense of others (including people, plants, animals and the broader environment).

Reflexivity involves the constant cycle of learning and listening that underpins knowledge creation and transfer for Indigenous peoples and cultures. It is also seen as an important element of research and development in the world of technology (particularly relevant now as we are developing ways to treat COVID .

And Country refers to the grounding of knowledges in our land and all it contains. Our knowledges and languages come from the land, and this is where they belong. This makes our knowledges contextual and specific to a certain group. Understanding the specifics of a certain group is crucial to gaining cultural knowledge.

In the world of business technology, this relates to knowing and understanding your market and their specific wants and needs – a fundamental principle of marketing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvtp3_0boSjLke00
Aboriginal woman showing the traditional bush seeds used for food and agriculture. Shutterstock

Native foods and food technology

Native foods and food technology have sustained Indigenous communities all over the world for thousands of years. Today, native foods are used in a variety of ways, including connecting people with culture through culinary experiences such as the Tasmanian “Wave to Plate” project .

In southeast Australia, the Wurundjeri people’s name comes from the Witchetty grub found in the Manna gum that is rich in Vitamin C and good for skin wounds. Wurundjeri people still use plants such as the Manna gum (Eucalyptus), murrnong and tee tree (melaleuca) for both nutritional and medical purposes.

Native groups in North America have practised plant-based medicinal practices for thousands of years, and continue to this day. This includes the direct consumption of plant parts, using them as ointments, and boiling them as part of tea drinks. Some groups also use conifer needles to create tonics rich in vitamin C for treating diseases.

Read more: 'Although we didn’t produce these problems, we suffer them': 3 ways you can help in NAIDOC's call to Heal Country

Agriculture and aquaculture

Thousands of years ago, the Gunditjmara people of Budj Bim in western Victoria modified natural features and created a series of artificial ponds, wetlands and networks of channels.

These practices allowed water flows between dams to accommodate the farming of eels. The Gunditjmara people also built substantial stone structures close to work sites to shelter from chilly southerly winds that can still be seen in various parts of western Victoria today.

Fire management

Indigenous cultural burning and fire management is another ancient practice that lives on today.

These practises are increasingly being used as tools for national park management, emergency services and other organisations to better understand our native environment and connect with Aboriginal cultures, peoples and histories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOvnz_0boSjLke00
Dhimarru Indigenous Rangers teaching traditional fire making at Garma Festival. Shutterstock

Astronomy and geology

Traditional Indigenous storytelling has enabled modern-day scientists to discover meteorites they might not otherwise have found.

And in New Zealand, geologists are continuing to use Maori traditions to better understand earthquakes and tsunamis.

Read more: Stars that vary in brightness shine in the oral traditions of Aboriginal Australians

Health and well-being

Concepts of Indigenous and Western health and medicine have long differed.

Western health has primarily focused on “problem correction” and the patient’s physiology. Whereas for Indigenous people, health and well-being have long included physical, mental, spiritual and environmental issues for both individuals and communities – what Western health now calls “holistic care”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSD6o_0boSjLke00
Scar trees are formed when Aboriginal people remove sections of bark for shelters, shields, and rafts. Shutterstock

Transport

Indigenous peoples have found innumerable ways to physically navigate their Country, including with the bark canoe , a symbol of transport technology.

Using the bark from an appropriate tree, the process today revisits ancient traditions and provides direct cultural connection for many young Aboriginal people. The prevalence of scar trees in many parts of the country shows just how widespread this practice still is.

These continued uses of Indigenous technology are an affirmation of culture and history for Aboriginal peoples. It’s also a clear way for all Australians to connect with a culture that not only has a deep, deep history on our land, but continues and is still growing today.

This piece was produced as part of Social Sciences Week , running 6-12 September. A full list of 70 events can be found here . Andrew Peters will appear on the panel discussion “Indigenous Peoples and Technology” on Wednesday, September 8 at 10.30am.

Andrew Peters does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Animals are ‘shapeshifting’ because of climate change

Some warm-blooded animals are “shapeshifting” in response to a warming climate, growing larger legs, beaks and ears at extremely fast rates to better regulate their body temperatures. “There are these bio-geographical rules that describe trends in body shape, and one of these is called Allen’s rule,” says Sara Ryding, a...
ANIMALS
wildlife.org

Weaving Indigenous knowledge into the North American Model

For many wildlife biologists in the United States and Canada, the approach to wildlife management is embodied by the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation—a concept that wildlife is held in trust for the public to use and enjoy. It’s a concept that grew from conservationists witnessing the impact of market hunting after European colonization. For some scientists, though, the model could be improved by better weaving in millennia of Indigenous knowledge that preceded the settlers’ arrival.
WILDLIFE
Belief.Net

How to Live Well Finding Value in Everyday Life

What is the secret to a good life? It's not about how much money you make or what your social status is. The answer to finding joy in everyday life can be found in little things that we often overlook when they happen. We all know that doing what we love is crucial in living a fulfilled life, but it's not always easy.
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Peters
The Guardian

Firm raises $15m to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction

Ten thousand years after woolly mammoths vanished from the face of the Earth, scientists are embarking on an ambitious project to bring the beasts back to the Arctic tundra. The prospect of recreating mammoths and returning them to the wild has been discussed – seriously at times – for more than a decade, but on Monday researchers announced fresh funding they believe could make their dream a reality.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

500-Million-Year-Old “Worm-Like” Fossil Represents Rare Discovery of Ancient Animal in North America

Scientists at the University of Missouri are using an ancient find to unlock new clues surrounding the diversity of species following the Cambrian explosion. Many scientists consider the “Cambrian explosion” — which occurred about 530-540 million years ago — as the first major appearance of many of the world’s animal groups in the fossil record. Like adding pieces to a giant jigsaw puzzle, each discovery dating from this time period has added another piece to the evolutionary map of modern animals. Now, researchers at the University of Missouri have found a rare, 500-million-year-old “worm-like” fossil called a palaeoscolecid, which is an uncommon fossil group in North America. The researchers believe this find, from an area in western Utah, can help scientists better understand how diverse the Earth’s animals were during the Cambrian explosion.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Food Technology#Aboriginal Peoples#Earthquake#Covid#Western#Shutterstock Native#Tasmanian#Vitamin C#Naidoc#Heal Country Agriculture
TheConversationCanada

Human rights could address the health and environmental costs of food production

Industrially produced food appears to be cheap but is actually very expensive. Recent estimates of the hidden costs of today’s food systems range from US$12 trillion to US$20 trillion annually. These mind-boggling figures include food’s devastating environmental and human rights impacts and poor health caused by unhealthy diets. To put these costs in perspective, they are roughly double the total economic value of the global food system. Feeding eight billion people healthy, sustainable food by 2030 is a monumental challenge. Yet transforming food systems that inflict tens of trillions of dollars in health and environmental damages is essential for realizing human...
AGRICULTURE
TownLift

How to incorporate mindfulness into everyday life

PARK CITY, Utah. — In our culture, the fastest one wins, and the busiest are the most successful. Right? At least, that’s the fast-paced culture some of us have bought into. But, at what cost does this barrage of back-to-back meetings and days of being the first in the office and last to leave have […]
PARK CITY, UT
ScienceAlert

A Disabled Parrot in New Zealand Has Taught Himself to Use Tools For Self-Care

There's nothing better than a nice exfoliation to clean your parrot self after a long day. Apparently, that holds true even if you're a parrot with only half a beak. Biologists have discovered that Bruce – a disabled New Zealand kea (Nestor notabilis) at the Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Christchurch – has been using tiny little pebbles to preen himself. This is particularly exciting for biologists, as this is both the first time scientists have recorded a kea using a tool for self-care and the first scientific observation of a parrot using a pebble in this way. "Among birds, self-care tooling is seemingly...
ANIMALS
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Misunderstood Mischief Part 2 16

Trainers, the second part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research is now available in Pokemon Go. The Misunderstood Mischief Special Research has 16 parts, and only 2 are currently available. This Research will be available during the entire Season of Mischief and you will be able to gain access to different sets of tasks periodically. You will be able to encounter Confined Hoopa when completing a set of tasks starting from September 5, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Technology
marketresearchtelecast.com

The country in Latin America where it is most lethal to be an environmental defender (and the role of industries in this violence)

Of the 227 lethal attacks on environmental defenders in the world in 2020, 65 occurred in Colombia. The number of murders keeps the South American country for the second consecutive year at the top of a list drawn up annually by the NGO Global Witness, which warns of the danger of this “endemic violence.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

Did Assassinating Bullies Make Humans More Domesticated?

Humans are quite docile in comparison to chimpanzees, yet people are also capable of destructive acts of premeditated aggression. In "The Goodness Paradox," primatologist Richard Wrangham explores the evolutionary roots of people's paradoxical nature. A central premise is that humans' ancestors cooperated both to assassinate bullying alpha males and to...
SCIENCE
PLOS Blogs Network

Environmental Conservation through Transboundary Initiatives: The Case of Kailash Sacred Landscape

Ram Pandit*, Janita Gurung#, Srijana Joshi#, Binaya Pasakhala#. *Ram Pandit is an Environmental and Resource Economist at the University of Western Australia, Perth, and has research interests in environmental conservation. #Janita Gurung, Srijana Joshi and Binaya Pasakhala are with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) based in Kathmandu,...
AGRICULTURE
healthing.ca

U of Alberta among schools requiring proof of vaccination

Four Edmonton post-secondaries have announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate with proof of vaccination required for staff, students, and visitors, saying a negative rapid test will no longer be accepted as an alternative. In a joint statement Monday, the University of Alberta, MacEwan University, NorQuest College, and the Northern Alberta Institute...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

COVID in Wilcannia: a national disgrace we all saw coming

The COVID-19 crisis in Wilcannia demonstrates how entrenched neglect, combined with a global pandemic, have created a perfect storm impacting the most marginalised people in society. The treatment of the Barkindji people of Wilcannia is appalling by anyone’s standards and should be unacceptable to every Australian. The stories flooding out of Wilcannia of mistreatment of Aboriginal people should make every person stand up and demand immediate action. The government needs to take immediate action to address the conditions in which the people in Wilcannia are forced to live, and by providing vaccinations immediately to all those who want to be vaccinated. ...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy