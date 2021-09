NORTH RIDGEVILLE — After a long closure necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the North Ridgeville Senior Center once again is operating at full speed. Members of the public from in town and the surrounding communities were invited to stop by the facility at 7327 Avon Belden Road for an open house Monday. About 70 people showed up over the three-hour open house to socialize and learn more about what the facility has to offer for those ages 55 and older.

