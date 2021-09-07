Using the Canvas Gradebook

The Canvas Gradebook is a comprehensive resource that allows you to add, edit, and review grades in Canvas courses. During this workshop session, presenters will share Canvas Gradebook management tips that will allow participants to use the available functions to save time and effort and increase the accuracy of grading. Some of the items that will be discussed include assignment group weighting and rules, the late work function, the excused functions, ‘message students who,’ quiz moderation, and the ‘assign to’ features.