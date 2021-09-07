CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cook, southeastern St. Louis, northeastern Carlton and Lake Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1228 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, to Island Lake, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Clear Lake and City of Rice Lake around 1240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Duluth, French River, Knife River, Larsmont and Lutsen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#St Louis#Island Lake#Doppler
