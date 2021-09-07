CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hubbard by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hubbard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUBBARD COUNTY At 1228 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nevis, or 33 miles south of Bemidji, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Akeley and Chamberlain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

