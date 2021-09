Vietnam will pilot a plan to reopen the popular tourist island of Phu Quoc to fully vaccinated foreign visitors from autumn, according to a government statement. Similar to Thailand's 'Phuket Sandbox' scheme, Vietnam's six-month pilot program will see tourism restricted to Phu Quoc (an island off the country's southwestern coast near Cambodia) and implemented in phases in order to minimize the risk of transmission. The first phase will run for three months and will see about 2000 to 3000 visitors per month travel to a Phu Quoc on chartered flights. Not all of the island will be open at this time and visitors will be taken to designated accommodation and entertainment sites.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO