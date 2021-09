TORONTO -- Contrary to what the first 13 days of September suggested, the Blue Jays weren’t going to continue outmuscling their opponents with offense every single night. When the bats finally piped down, José Berríos perked up with only one run and four hits allowed in seven sharp innings. It wasn’t quite enough on Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to the Rays at Rogers Centre, but thanks to Berríos, the Blue Jays were never more than a swing or two away.

