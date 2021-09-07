Primus in concert

After years of licking our spicy fingers with abandon under the blaring Fiesta Gardens sun, the 30-year-old tradition of The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival pivots to luxuriate at South Congress' spacious, shady Far Out Lounge. With a go-to locale for pandemic-era outdoor listening to pack sauce samples from 15 commercial bottlers and other spicy fare, the Chronicle music team thought long and hard on the ideal alt-weekly-beloved, "Who have I missed hearing live?" acts for the afternoon party. A lineup of Ley Line (7:30pm), Geto Gala (6pm), Indoor Creature (5pm), and Van Mary (4pm), with a DJ set by dub maestro McPullish (3pm), results. Ley Line, local acoustic quartet, moved through languages and musical geographies in serendipitous harmony on sophomore We Saw Blue. Geto Gala united two Central Texas standouts – Bastrop rapper/singer Deezie Brown and alternative R&B local Jake Lloyd – for a nostalgic, Southern-centric February EP. Indoor Creature, local indie-pop sextet, were seen last month leading a buzzing Mohawk with jazz-influenced cuts off aquatic May LP Living in Darkness. Van Mary, emotive indie rock project of singer-songwriter Emily Whetstone, throws fuzzy, lovesick manifestos to hit you right in the gut. Tickets, $10 each, benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. – Rachel Rascoe.

