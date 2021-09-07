CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Primus in concert

culturemap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Primus will pay homage to prog-rock legends Rush with A Tribute to Kings, a cross-country tour that will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush's classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, in addition to their own music.

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Volume One

Rock and Roll at These 3 Upcoming Concerts

Municipal Lot, Menomonie • truebluemusicconcert.com. Grammy-winning songwriter, solo artist, and Creed frontman, Scott Stapp performs music from his first album in six years, The Space Between the Shadows. SEPTEMBER 12. O.A.R. Pablo Center, Eau Claire • pablocenter.org. This platinum-certified band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red...
MUSIC
Westword

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

$10-$12 Midwife, Madeline Johnston's project that she dubs "heaven metal," shares a bill with Sympathy Pain, Sketches, DJ Moody and Yung Kev. Tuesday, September 7, and Wednesday, September 8, 7 p.m. Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street. $15-$30 Jazz pianist Emmet Cohen, who has streamed a number of concerts from his New...
DENVER, CO
thehomepagenetwork.com

Marc Berger And Ride Concert

Marc Berger and Ride will play the last free concert in the series being sponsored by the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association. The concert is on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6:15 p.m. on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the building. Donations are appreciated.
WELLSBORO, PA
wskg.org

Three Concerts in One Weekend

The First Presbyterian Church of Gilbertsville, NY again hosts the annual Labor Day weekend concerts by the Millenium Strings, musicians from the Magic Mountain Music Farm. We hear from the founder, Burton Kaplan, violinist Marvin Suson, and hard-working pianist Cullan Bryant. Photo credit: Magic Mountain Music Farm.
GILBERTSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Farewell To Kings#Weather
themusicuniverse.com

ABBA announces ‘Voyage’ album & concert

ABBA, one of the most successful pop groups of all time, have announced that, for the first time in 40 years they are back, with a revolutionary new concert that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from May 27, 2022, and a brand new studio album.
MUSIC
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Kumbia Kings concert at SPI postponed

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kimbia Kings concert set to take place at South Padre Island has been postponed. The concert was set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 4. Promoters for the event did not say the reason for the change in date nor the new time...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
wcrecord.com

Minto Jaycees’ sponsor inspiring concert

Thanks to the generosity of the Minto Jaycees, an Eric Genuis concert will be free and open to the public. Genuis is a speaker and musician who uses stories, humor and music to inspire and entertain. Genuis will deliver a “Carnegie Hall” performance. He is an internationally acclaimed composer and pianist and will be accompanied by a world-class violinist, cellist […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Delaware Gazette

Free concerts, exhibits in Dublin

DUBLIN — Want to meet some new best friends? An upcoming free concert here may give you the chance. B2Wins (pronounced BEE-twins) are twin brothers from the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who play classical music on violins made by their father. Live, they play electric violin and ukulele, which the nonprofit Dublin Arts Council (DAC) describes as “a hybrid mix of rock concert, jam session, dance party and stand-up comedy. Fans describe it as ‘like seeing your new best friends in concert.’”
DUBLIN, OH
culturemap.com

Coheed and Cambria & The Used in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Coheed and Cambria & The Used will team up for a co-headlining concert. Coheed and Cambria have released nine albums in their career, including 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures. The Used are touring in support of their 2020 album, Heartwork. Meet Me @ The Altar will be the opening act.
MUSIC
poncapost.com

Super Star Concert Experience

If you won free tickets to your choice of concerts…would you choose?. Register now to win the Bull’s Super Star Concert Experience! The winner receives a pair of tickets to the show of their show plus a $100 Conoco Gift Card to fill up your tank! Wanna win?. Register today...
MUSIC
103GBF

Want to See Primus in Indianapolis on September 16th? Enter Here!

Last year Primus announced they would be hitting the road on their Primus: A Tribute to Kings tour, the tour was set to kick off in 2020, but like everything, it was postponed. The good news is the tour is officially on and Primus are on the road and ready to rock. The tour kicked off in August of 2021, and will be hitting up the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on September 16th and we've got your chance to enjoy the show for yourself!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Concerts That Thrill And Delight

Since the 1930s, the Longmont Chorale has presented concerts that thrill and delight. This talented community chorus shares the joy of singing for fun and for performance. Members span all musical skill and experience levels, from complete beginner to advanced. The Chorale provides an open, non-auditioned community choir, enriching the lives of singers and patrons through the study, creation and performance of beautiful choral music. Help support live music! As a non-profit organization, the Longmont Chorale relies on the support of its community. Visit the website to sign up for emails announcing upcoming concerts and promotions.
LONGMONT, CO
hamburgreporter.com

Brownville Concert Series

The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to bring back Brownville favorites KT SULLIVAN & MARK NADLER in “Thanks for the Memory”! These two sit at the pinnacle of NY Cabaret! There are some performers who, though possessing completely different styles and personalities, blend in a wholly enjoyable way. The duo of KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler is a prime example of this phenomenon. They will perform in cabaret on Friday & Saturday, September 17th & 18th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, September 19th at 2:00pm. We give special thanks to Blake & Julia Hurst, Lowell Fey, and Marian Andersen for helping to sponsor these shows.
BROWNVILLE, NY
bethesdamagazine.com

Summer Concerts: The Lovejoy Group

Enjoy an evening of live swing music with The Lovejoy Group. The Lovejoy Group is a versatile ensemble serving up energetic jazz with all your American song book favorites, funky blues and smooth Latin rhythms. Join us every Thursday from July 1 to September 16 for our Summer Concerts. Dancers...
GLEN ECHO, MD
Tyla

The Wanted Are Reuniting For Album And Concert

It's been a while since we blasted All Time Low out of our speakers - but now, boyband The Wanted are reuniting for a greatest hits album and a concert and we are buzzing about it. Yep, Max George, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness and Siva Kaneswaran are finally...
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

After years of licking our spicy fingers with abandon under the blaring Fiesta Gardens sun, the 30-year-old tradition of The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival pivots to luxuriate at South Congress' spacious, shady Far Out Lounge. With a go-to locale for pandemic-era outdoor listening to pack sauce samples from 15 commercial bottlers and other spicy fare, the Chronicle music team thought long and hard on the ideal alt-weekly-beloved, "Who have I missed hearing live?" acts for the afternoon party. A lineup of Ley Line (7:30pm), Geto Gala (6pm), Indoor Creature (5pm), and Van Mary (4pm), with a DJ set by dub maestro McPullish (3pm), results. Ley Line, local acoustic quartet, moved through languages and musical geographies in serendipitous harmony on sophomore We Saw Blue. Geto Gala united two Central Texas standouts – Bastrop rapper/singer Deezie Brown and alternative R&B local Jake Lloyd – for a nostalgic, Southern-centric February EP. Indoor Creature, local indie-pop sextet, were seen last month leading a buzzing Mohawk with jazz-influenced cuts off aquatic May LP Living in Darkness. Van Mary, emotive indie rock project of singer-songwriter Emily Whetstone, throws fuzzy, lovesick manifestos to hit you right in the gut. Tickets, $10 each, benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. – Rachel Rascoe.
AUSTIN, TX
grnow.com

Concert Photos: AJR @ The DeltaPlex

AJR rolled into the DeltaPlex Wednesday night to put on an incredibly fun show for some super pumped fans. Paul Jendrasiak grabbed a few shots of the show.
ENTERTAINMENT
TrendHunter.com

Shoppable Digital Concerts

With the temporary closure of concert halls and entertainment venues, digital concerts have become the norm and Italian sportswear brand Ellesse is introducing a shoppable live experience on TikTok. Hosted by Swedish singer Zara Larsson, the live digital concert will give fans the chance to interact with the face of the brand's Autumn/Winter 2021 campaign.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy