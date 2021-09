Regardless of what the perception of the National League East might be, the fact that Atlanta’s ballclub is currently leading it has to be considered something of a minor miracle. Having lost Ronald Acuña, Jr. to a torn ACL, Marcell Ozuna to legal issues, and Mike Soroka to a re-tear of his Achilles, it was not until August that the team had even posted a winning record. Yet, here they are. It’s only 1.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies (and the New York Mets aren’t too far behind, on paper), but a lead is a lead. At this point in the year, with the season they’ve had, it’s really kind of shocking.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO