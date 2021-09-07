CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Australia's central bank sticks to tapering, but extends timeline

By Wayne Cole
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds detail, background, reaction)

* RBA keeps rates at 0.1%, to trim bond buying as planned

* In dovish twist, extends bond buying programme to February

* Expects economy to recover once lockdowns ease

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank on Tuesday confirmed plans to trim its massive bond buying programme, counting on the economy to rebound rapidly once a rush of vaccinations helps ease the grip of harsh coronavirus lockdowns.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) concluded its September Board meeting by keeping interest rates at a record low of 0.1% as widely expected.

It surprised some by cutting its bond buying by A$1 billion ($745.20 million) a week to A$4 billion, though it also extended the programme to at least mid-February which was seen as a dovish concession.

There had been speculation it would delay the tapering altogether given stay-at home orders in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra were set to cause a vicious economic contraction this quarter.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe acknowledged the damage being done, but remained optimistic on the outlook.

“The Delta outbreak is expected to delay, but not derail, the recovery,” he said. “As vaccination rates increase further and restrictions are eased, the economy should bounce back.”

After a slow start, the pace of vaccinations has accelerated markedly and Australia has now fully vaccinated 38% of the 16+ population, while 63% have had at least one dose.

The federal government has a plan to ease restrictions once 70% of the adult population are vaccinated and to abandon mass lockdowns altogether at 80%, though not all the states are on board with this vision. Currently it is on track for 70% fully vaccinated by October and 80% by November.

Lowe noted there was uncertainty about the timing and pace of the expected recovery and cautioned it was likely to be slower than the one earlier this year.

As a result, the Board would continue to review the bond purchase program in light of economic conditions and the health situation, he added.

“It is what we would call a dovish taper in the sense that they’ve committed to staying at this A$4 billion pace for pretty much at least six months,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian fixed income strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“The fact that they are happy to taper, but are going to keep it going for longer tells you that they’re still injecting quite a lot of stimulus into the system.”

On a longer-term view, the RBA again stated an actual hike in rates was unlikely until 2024 when it hopes wage growth and inflation will have finally picked up to desired levels.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FXStreet.com

RBA sticks to tapering plans

In the euro area, ZEW economic expectations for September are released and will likely show a further loss of momentum ahead, in line with our expectations (see Big Picture - Delta delayed recovery, 6 September). In Sweden, the Swedish Debt Office (SNDO) is set to publish their monthly report on...
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold eases amid uncertainty over U.S. Fed's taper timeline

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,790.37 an ounce by 1:46 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $1,792.1 an ounce. Gold edged lower on Friday amid uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering timeline that kept most investors on the sidelines, with gains in the dollar this week putting bullion on course to mark its first weekly decline in five.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Rate to Face Contraction in Australia Employment

AUD/USD bounces back ahead of the monthly low (0.7308) to defend the opening range for September, but the update to Australia’s Employment report may drag on the exchange rate as job growth is expected to contract for the second time in 2021. AUD/USD Rate to Face Contraction in Australia Employment.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Reserve or Reverse Bank of Australia?

As far as I can tell, this is about as clear a picture of the road ahead, that the RBA can muster? A more open debate of RBA performance is essential for a healthy economy and society. In Australia, the RBA(?) is adamant there will be no rate hikes until...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian dollar deflated as RBA stays doggedly dovish

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar slipped on Tuesday after the head of the country’s central bank dismissed market pricing of rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, even as he predicted a strong rebound for the economy into next year. The Aussie eased 0.3% to $0.7344 as Reserve...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD: Widening policy divergence continues to drive the pair lower – MUFG

AUD/USD is trading below 0.7350, down after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe RBA has pushed back against early rate hike expectations. Diverging paths for policy normalization are set to drag the AUD/NZD pair down, analysts at MUFG Bank report. RBA unlikely to raise interest rates before 2024. “RBA...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Sweden's central bank governor talks crypto collapse: Bitcoin is like 'trading in stamps'

(Kitco News) A new warning of a potential crypto collapse comes from Sweden's central bank governor, who compared trading bitcoin to "trading in stamps." "Private money usually collapses sooner or later," Sweden's Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said at a Swedish banking conference last week. "And sure, you can get rich by trading in bitcoin, but it's comparable to trading in stamps."
CURRENCIES
Imperial Valley Press Online

Latest: Australia's capital extends lockdown until Oct. 15

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s capital city of Canberra will remain locked down for a second month after the local government reported 22 new coronavirus infections. The Australian Capital Territory locked down Aug. 12 after a single case linked to a Sydney outbreak of the virus’ delta variant was detected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar holds below 2-1/2 week high as inflation data eyed

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar settled below a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as investors braced for inflation data that might offer clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve at a meeting next week. Before the Fed’s review on Sept. 21-22,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

French Central Bank Raises Growth Outlook as Economy Booms

PARIS (Reuters) - France's economy is recovering more quickly than expected this year as the COVID-19 crisis wanes, the central bank said on Monday, raising its growth outlook for this year. The euro zone's second-biggest economy is on course to grow 6.3% this year, the Bank of France said in...
BUSINESS
