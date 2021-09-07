CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Japan PM Suga is stepping down. What's next for Japan's political calendar?

By Sakura Murakami
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced he would not seek a second term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, setting the stage for a new prime minister following a Sept. 29 party leadership vote.

So far lawmakers such as former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, COVID-19 vaccine minister Taro Kono, and former internal minister Sanae Takaichi have expressed their ambition to run for the post.

Here are the next steps and important dates in Japan’s political calendar.

What’s next for the LDP leadership race?

Why does it matter?

How does the vote work?

What’s next in the political calendar after the LDP leadership race?

When will the next general election take place?

Reuters

Reuters

