Spiralling case numbers and surging hospitalisations have made bleak headlines over the past several weeks, but premier Gladys Berejiklian has been urging the residents of NSW to focus on key vaccination milestones as hopeful indicators for when lockdown measures can begin easing. On September 2, the state reached a major vaccination target, as 70 per cent of adults in NSW have now had their first dose of a vaccine. With this level of single doses now achieved, the state can project with some confidence the date in October when lockdown settings will be relaxed for fully vaccinated people, which is likely to be October 18. To date, just under 39 per cent of eligible adults over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated in NSW.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO