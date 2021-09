(9-13-21) The Congregation of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ – Rockford welcomed Pastor Doug Meyer to the pulpit on Sunday, September 5, 2021. He began the service with a message for the children that involved cookies in the shape of a hammer and the USA. The hammer cookie cutter was one owned by the late Reitta Branstetter; Doug thanked Connie (Branstetter) Sapp for donating the cutter to him. His message to the children was about Labor Day and thanks to God for work and the chores that parents give their children so that they can learn the meaning of work. Jesus was a carpenter and worked with his earthly dad, as a child.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO