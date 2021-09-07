CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market

By st16082021
getmarketreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe report “Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market, By Product (Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, and Support Devices), By Procedure (Thermal Tumor Ablation, Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation, Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization, Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy, and Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization), By Cancer (Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, and Kidney Cancer), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Growing incidence and increasing prevalence of cancer globally among individuals is the major factor driving the growth of the global interventional oncology devices. According to data published by WHO, cancer acts as the second leading cause of death worldwide and accounted for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Approximately 70% of deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries from cancer. Also, high preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, favourable reimbursement scenario for interventional oncology treatment in developed countries, availability of government and private funding, and others. These factors are also expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing merger and acquisitions among the industry players along with product launches are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the target market over the forecast period.

www.getmarketreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size, Analysis, and Top Vendors 2027 – Advanced Medical Systems (AMS), ORIN, BEMER etc.

Magnetic Therapy Devices Business Growth Report 2021-2027. Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Magnetic Therapy Devices Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe. The report titled “Magnetic Therapy Devices Market 2021-2027” provides an exhaustive analysis of key market trends & dynamics along with market estimates &...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Video on Demand Market to be driven by demand from increasing number of smart devices in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Video on Demand Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global video on demand market, assessing the market based on its segments like solution, delivery technology, application and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Market Research#Cancer Treatment#Medical Oncology#Embolization Devices#Ablation Devices#Support Devices#Procedure Lrb#Bone Cancer#Kidney Cancer#By Region Lrb#Middle East Africa#Analysis And Forecast#Rapidsphere#Sirt#C R Bard Inc#Cagr#Angiodynamics Inc#Btg Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

'COVID-19 Hospitalizations' Are an Increasingly Misleading Measure of Severe Disease

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
murphyshockeylaw.net

ESD and Surge Protection Devices Market 2021: Global Industry Size and Growth Opportunities to 2027

Reports Globe has launched a new market research on 2021-2027 ESD and Surge Protection Devices Market with over 100+ market Tables and Figures, Pie Charts, Graphs spread over easy-to-understand pages and detailed analysis. The global research report provides an in-depth picture of the largest competitors with strategic analysis, trends and unforeseen conditions for small and macro companies, valuation analysis and an overall summary of the expected amount. Its expert knowledge and in-depth reports on major and minor drivers, market share, key segments and geographical analysis. In addition, key players, significant collaborations, mergers and acquisitions have innovation trends and business policies discussed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced data with reference to international position and trend, size, share, growth, trend analysis, sections and forecast.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Oncology Drugs Market Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2031

Global Oncology Drugs Market Research Report, Distributed By Insightslice Offers Top-Line Information And An Inside And Out Examination Of The Components Driving The Market Fragments. A Huge Piece Of The Report Contains Irrefutable Projections For The Business All In All And Its Sub-Markets, Dependent On Their Verifiable And Current Circumstance. A CAGR Of 7.8% Is Relied Upon To Be Recorded For The Oncology Drugs Market By 2031, Referring To Industry Players.
CANCER
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices Market to Reach $105.1 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Actinic (Solar) Keratosis Treatment Market By Top Leading Players – 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Athenex Inc, CritiTech Inc, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights on the global Actinic (Solar) Keratosis Treatment Market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description of the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth such as Actinic (Solar) Keratosis Treatment. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

HMP Global Launches “Heroes in Healthcare” Campaign to Recognize Oncology Professionals During Blood Cancer Awareness Month

MALVERN, PA — HMP Global announced details of the first-ever “Heroes in Healthcare” campaign in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout September, the initiative recognizes oncology professionals who have dedicated their careers to advancing research and treatment of blood cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Nominations will be accepted throughout the month to celebrate individuals whose efforts are even more deserving of recognition given the increased challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MALVERN, PA
bostonnews.net

Spinal Fusion Devices Market

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Bug tracking software Market to Reach $601.64 Million by 2026 at 13.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in need to deliver bug-free software within short turnaround time, increase in investment on testing processes, and rise in adoption of automation in software development are some of the key factors that accelerate the growth of the global bug tracking software market. The North America region dominated the market, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market in 2018. On the other hand, the small enterprises segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bug tracking software market was pegged at $218.22 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $601.64 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy