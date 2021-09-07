It’s back to work and school on Tuesday, but the summer weather continues! – Kris
Labor Day is often referred to as the “unofficial end of the summer season”, but it’s not going to feel like it this week! Monday will be the warmest day since mid August! Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, which is about ten degrees above average. Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds. Hopefully, you can break away from your desk to enjoy a little bit of the beautiful weather.www.kxly.com
Comments / 0