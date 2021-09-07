It’s back to work and school on Tuesday, but the summer weather continues! – Kris

You might want to throw another blanket on the bed, and don’t be surprised if you hear the furnace click on tonight! This will be the coldest night of the season so far. Temperatures will drop into the 30s in Spokane for the first time since May. There is a FROST ADVISORY from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday for the Spokane area. A FROST WARNING has been issued for northeastern Washington. After a cold start, tomorrow will be a pretty fall day! Highs will top out in the mid 60s, which is almost 10 degrees below average. However, winds will be light, and skies will be clear.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO