It’s back to work and school on Tuesday, but the summer weather continues! – Kris

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day is often referred to as the “unofficial end of the summer season”, but it’s not going to feel like it this week! Monday will be the warmest day since mid August! Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, which is about ten degrees above average. Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds. Hopefully, you can break away from your desk to enjoy a little bit of the beautiful weather.

KXLY

A chilly fall forecast for Thursday and rain on the way for the weekend – Kris

You might want to throw another blanket on the bed, and don’t be surprised if you hear the furnace click on tonight! This will be the coldest night of the season so far. Temperatures will drop into the 30s in Spokane for the first time since May. There is a FROST ADVISORY from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday for the Spokane area. A FROST WARNING has been issued for northeastern Washington. After a cold start, tomorrow will be a pretty fall day! Highs will top out in the mid 60s, which is almost 10 degrees below average. However, winds will be light, and skies will be clear.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Mild today, with a much cooler Thursday – Mark

A freeze watch is going into effect towards the north. Today will be nice and mild. It’s sunny, but we’re starting to see some cooler temperatures. Here’s a look at tomorrow morning’s Freeze Watch. It affects northeastern Washington and most of North Idaho. Showers and cooler temperatures are on the...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Breezy today, cooler and sunny Thursday – Mark

A freeze warning goes into effect tomorrow morning. Here’s a look at the rest of your day: mostly high 60s, but we’ll creep into the low 70s later this afternoon. Tonight will be cold and much colder to the north. We’ll have a bit of a gusty afternoon today. Tomorrow...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Freeze or frost: What you can expect from tonight’s temperature drop

SPOKANE, Wash. – A dramatic shift to cooler fall weather will deliver some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen in months around the Inland Northwest. A Freeze Warning is in effect Wednesday night for Pend Oreille, Stevens and Ferry counties in Washington as well as western Okanogan and northern Spokane Counties. This includes the communities of Colville, Wauconda, Republic, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls and Inchelium. Temperatures are forecast to start dipping close to freezing after 11 p.m. and continue through 8 a.m. on Thursday. This will be the first notable freeze of the season in the region after some early frost in late August and early September.
SPOKANE, WA

