Deutsche Telekom sells Dutch unit to private equity for 5.1 bln euros

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday that it had sold its Dutch unit T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of private equity houses Apax and Warburg Pincus for 5.1 billion euros ($6.05 billion).

Deutsche Telekom acquired control of the Dutch business from Sweden’s Tele2 in 2018 but never considered the unit, which ranked a distant third behing market leaders KPN and Vodafone Ziggo, as a core asset.

Speculation on a possible sale had surfaced in recent weeks with India’s Reliance Industries also named as a contender. ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)