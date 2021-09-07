CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Deutsche Telekom sells Dutch unit to private equity for 5.1 bln euros

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday that it had sold its Dutch unit T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of private equity houses Apax and Warburg Pincus for 5.1 billion euros ($6.05 billion).

Deutsche Telekom acquired control of the Dutch business from Sweden’s Tele2 in 2018 but never considered the unit, which ranked a distant third behing market leaders KPN and Vodafone Ziggo, as a core asset.

Speculation on a possible sale had surfaced in recent weeks with India’s Reliance Industries also named as a contender. ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hellman & Friedman acceptance period for Zooplus runs to Oct. 12

MUNICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman said on Tuesday it has until Oct. 12 to secure a majority stake in Zooplus AG, one of Europe’s largest online pet supplies’ retailers. H&F gave the official go-ahead for its 3.3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) takeover offer...
PETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Clearwater Analytics targets nearly $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

(Adds details on offering, background) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Clearwater Analytics, an investment management software company backed by buyout firm Welsh Carson, is targeting an enterprise valuation of nearly $4 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing here on Tuesday. Boise, Idaho-based...
SOFTWARE
investing.com

France's Antin Infrastructure sets IPO price range at 20-24 euros

PARIS (Reuters) - French investment company Antin Infrastructure Partners will float its shares at a price range between 20 and 24 euros in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Wednesday. The IPO involves a capital increase of about 350 million euros ($416 million) through the issuance...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deutsche Telekom#T Mobile Netherlands#Dutch#Apax#Kpn#Reliance Industries
Reuters

Siemens-backed Thoughtworks valued at $6.4 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Thoughtworks Holding Inc, a software consultancy company backed by Germany’s Siemens AG, said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range, valuing the firm at about $6.4 billion. The company said it sold 16.4 million shares at $21 per share. Other investors, including funds...
BUSINESS
Reuters

SoftBank renews bet on Latin America with $3 bln fund

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Tuesday launched a $3 billion fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America in a bid to build on the success of its initial fund for the region, which has spent most of its capital. In a statement,...
BUSINESS
SpaceNews.com

Marlink’s sale values maritime connectivity specialist at $1.4 billion

TAMPA, Fla. — Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners has agreed to buy a majority stake in Marlink, valuing the maritime connectivity specialist at $1.4 billion. U.S.-based Providence is acquiring the stake from French private equity firm Apax Partners, which said it will retain a significant minority shareholding. The two...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Netherlands
mobileworldlive.com

Rumours of Telefonica UK tower asset sale resurface

The future of Telefonica’s 50 per cent stake in UK mobile infrastructure business Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure (CTIL) was once again thrown into doubt, with Spanish media reporting the asset was up for sale for €2 billion. Citing sources close to the company, El Confidencial claimed the operator had tasked Goldman...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Stake in Greece’s distribution grid sells for €2.1bn

The Spear WTE Investments Sarl business owned by Australian investment banking giant Macquarie will pay €2.12 billion for a 49% share in Greek electric grid company Hedno (the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator). The majority of Greece’s transmission and distribution lines belong to state-owned utility the Public Power Corporation (PPC).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

Papaya Global raises USD 250 mln

Israel-based payment service provider Papaya Global has secured USD 250 million in Series D round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global. The latest funding triples its valuation to USD 3.7 billion, six months after securing USD 100 million in a Series C funding. Besides Insight Partners and new investor Tiger Global, Bessemer Ventures, IVP, Alkeon Capital, Workday Ventures, Access Industries, and Group 11 participated as well.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Germany tackled over Deutsche Telekom stake

Germany’s monopolies commission used an election process to reiterate calls for the telecoms sector to be overhauled, including a suggestion the state should sell its stake in Deutsche Telekom to remove a conflict of interest. In a statement made as part of a broader push to overhaul nationally-regulated industries, Monopolkommission...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deutsche Telekom, Softbank move to toss T-Mobile merger suit

(Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG and Japanese technology investor Softbank Group Corp have asked a Delaware state judge to toss a shareholder’s suit challenging transactions related to T-Mobile US Inc's $23 billion merger with Sprint Corp. T-Mobile's German parent company asked Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti in Wilmington, Delaware to dismiss...
DELAWARE STATE
thefastmode.com

Deutsche Telekom Targets to Exceed 90% 5G Coverage by End 2021

Deutsche Telekom recently announced that it is right on track with its 5G network deployment, with its 5G coverage reaching 85 percent of people in Germany. A total of 55,000 antennas are now transmitting with 5G in Deutsche Telekom's mobile network. This means that 85 percent of citizens can already use the new mobile communications standard. The Operator aims to exceed the 90 percent mark by the end of the year.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

REFILE-Dutch Bros aims for over $3.3 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

(Corrects media packaging code to DUTCH BROS-IPO/) Sept 7 (Reuters) - Coffee chain Dutch Bros is aiming for a valuation of over $3.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. The Grants Pass, Oregon-based company plans to raise more than $421.05 million in the...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Deutsche Telekom moves closer to majority ownership of T-Mobile U.S.

Reuters reports that Germany's Deutsche Telekom hiked its stake in T-Mobile U.S. today through a stock swap with SoftBank Group valued at $7 billion. The latter is a Japanese conglomerate led by Masayoshi Son and in 2013 the company purchased 78% of Sprint for $22.2 billion after a fierce battle with Dish Network. As part of the deal announced on Tuesday, Soft Bank will receive cash and will become the second-largest stockholder in Deutsche Telekom with a 4.5% stake.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy