Energy equity: Reforming utilities' business plans by rebalancing ratepayers' financial risks
The following is a contributed article by Grant Smith, senior energy policy advisor at EWG. The dramatic buildout of the renewable energy economy over the past decade, now accelerated with battery and other storage systems and escalating demand for clean electrification of everything from transportation to the kitchen stove, is abruptly turning the pipedreams of environmentalists into the nightmares of utility boardrooms.www.utilitydive.com
Comments / 0