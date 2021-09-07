CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If the deed in both our names can my husband make me leave

Asked in Gleason, TN
avvo.com
 9 days ago

If both your names are on the deed, and you both on the real estate can you both have a right to own, use and possess the real estate. Avvo makes it clear to consumers that attorney answers to questions are for general purposes only and do not establish an attorney-client relationship, and that answers provided by attorneys shall not, under any circumstances, be considered to be direct or specific legal advice, which can only come from an attorney who has been specifically retained by a client for the specific matter at hand. All such generic answers are to be considered, in all cases, to be from a "New York perspective".

avvo.com

