Randy Edsall steps down as UConn football coach, Lou Spanos to serve in interim role

By Mike Anthony
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Edsall has stepped down as UConn football coach, effective immediately, just one day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as the Huskies’ interim coach for the remainder of the season. “Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict...

A look at Randy Edsall's contract as losses mount for UConn football

Two games, two double-digit losses for Randy Edsall and UConn Huskies football. Last week was a 45-0 bludgeoning at Fresno State. Today, however, was an altogether different animal. The Huskies trailed Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross at the half, trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and lost...
UConn coach Randy Edsall to retire at conclusion of 2021 season

This will be Randy Edsall’s final season at UConn. Edsall, now in his second stint as UConn’s football coach, announced Sunday that he will retire at the end of the season. The news comes a day after UConn lost 38-28 to Holy Cross, an FCS program. The loss dropped the Huskies to 0-2 on the season. UConn lost 45-0 to Fresno State to open the season.
UConn football coach Randy Edsall announces retirement, effective at season's end, after loss to FCS Holy Cross

Four years into a second stint at UConn that hasn't gone nearly as well as the first, Randy Edsall announced on Sunday that he will retire at the end of this season. The announcement comes roughly 24 hours after the Huskies lost to Holy Cross, an FCS program, dropping to 0-2 on the season. Their other loss was 45-0 to Fresno State.
Randy Edsall Forced to Step Down After Thinking He Could Fleece UConn Longer

Randy Edsall is finally done as the head coach of the UConn Football. After Edsall led the Huskies to a Game 2 loss against FCS Holy Cross, the disgraced coach with a bonus-laden contract announced he would be retiring at the end of the season. This would, of course, allow the coach and his family on staff to collect paychecks a little longer.
Upon further review, UConn’s Randy Edsall will step aside as coach immediately

Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of the UConn football program for Edsall to step aside immediately as head football coach. Edsall, who is in his fifth year of his second stint as the Huskies’ head coach, announced Sunday that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.”Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” Benedict said. Spanos has served as UConn’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and is a 26-year coaching veteran with previous experience in the NFL and college. Spanos will be available to the media during the regularly scheduled Tuesday availability at 11 a.m.
Randy Edsall Out as UConn Coach Before Purdue Game

Things just went from bad to worse in Storrs, Connecticut for UConn football. On Sunday it was announced that Randy Edsall, their head coach, would be retiring effective at the end of this season. Today it was announced that he was done effective immediately, so Purdue will be facing an interim coach on Saturday:
What's next for UConn after Randy Edsall's abrupt exit? New QB, schedule, coaching search

UConn football head coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately. The updated announcement came on Monday, barely 24 hours after the school announced he planned to stay on board through the remainder of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will take on Edsall’s responsibilities on an interim basis. Where...
UConn's Edsall changes course, steps down immediately

After further review, the UConn football team is making an immediate change to its coaching staff. One day after the school announced head coach Randy Edsall would retire at season’s end, the school amended its plans and said Monday Edsall would retire immediately. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will take over as head coach on an interim basis.
As Randy Edsall exits, Purdue arrives to tackle UConn

Purdue aims to ride the momentum of its season-opening victory into Saturday's encounter against UConn in East Hartford, Conn. While the Boilermakers (1-0) are coming in on a high, the Huskies (0-2) find themselves experiencing some pretty deep lows just a few weeks into the season. UConn sustained a 45-0...
