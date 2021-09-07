Member Info for compound

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Pretax profit in six months to June 30 rises 5.3% to record GBP14.0 million from GBP13.3 million a year before. Revenue grows 3.4% to GBP40.1 million, also a record, from GBP38.8 million. Releases six new titles in first half, leading to a record performance, as well as existing titles Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Worms Rumble released on additional platforms in March and June, respectively. Chief Executive Debbie Bestwick says: "Our performance during the first half of this year is a testament to the continued commitment and passion of our teamsters and label partners. I am delighted to report we've been able to continue the trend of delivering improved year on year results specifically considering the corresponding half record set the previous year, which benefited from the one-off impact of the global pandemic and large swathes of global lockdowns."

