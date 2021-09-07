CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Member Info for compound

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

Gavster - I’m struggling to understand your rationale. If the reason you’re selling out of BP is because you think the oil price is going down and the dividend yield of approx 5.3% (a div which is 53% of pre Covid levels) is unacceptable, then why would you invest in another oil company that has a dividend yield of approx 4.8% where the div is at 51% of pre Covid levels?

Life Style Extra

Europe close: Chinese data, oil price jump dent stocks

(Sharecast News) - European stocks fell on Wednesday as investors sifted through disappointing Chinese data and amid surging energy prices. According to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, the former triggered concerns that the Chinese economy was in "much worse shape than originally believed". Regarding the latter,...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Block Energy P. (BLOE)

("Block" or the "Company") Block Energy plc, the development and production company focused on Georgia, announces that it has allotted 24,877,230 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") to the Block Energy Plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"). The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Market windfall to reduce U.S. state pension funding gap

* Financials weakest major S&P sector; healthcare leads. Sept 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MARKET WINDFALL TO REDUCE U.S. STATE PENSION FUNDING GAP. (1118 EDT/1518 GMT) The gap between...
Life Style Extra

Africa Opp. Regulatory News (AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company") Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (SFS: AOF) announces that as at close of business on 10 September 2021, its estimated net asset value per ordinary share was US $1.022. For further information please contact:. Africa Opportunity Fund Limited. Francis Daniels. Tel: +2711 684 1528. Liberum...
Life Style Extra

PRESS: US fund Elliott looking to separate SSE's renewable business

(Alliance News) - US activist fund Elliott Management Corp is seeking to break up SSE PLC after building up an interest in the Perth, Scotland-based energy company, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. According to people with knowledge of the matter, the fund has been in talks with representatives from SSE as well...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for SloppyGuiseppe

Challenges in global supply chains have highlighted the importance in sovereign capability. Our country is rich in renewable energy resources – solar, geothermal, biomass, wind, and hydro which means that we are on the cusp of a huge opportunity. We have entered a new era for Australia’s developing battery storage...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Global corporate upgrades exceed downgrades so far in 2021-Fitch

* Dow gains, but off high; S&P 500 edges lower, Nasdaq down. * Energy leads major S&P sector gainers; healthcare weakest. Sept 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. GLOBAL CORPORATE...
ambcrypto.com

Monero, DASH, Compound Price Analysis: 09 September

With Bitcoin’s price recovering slightly and standing above $46k at press time, many altcoins rebounded on the charts. DASH appreciated by 4.9% and successfully managed to trade above its month-low price point. Compound rose by 4.8% while eyeing a break over its one-week low price of $456.76. On the contrary, Monero lost 4.3% of its value and inched towards the nearest price floor of $252.32.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for AutomationGuru

Coast Capital believes Blue Prism is currently undervalued and it would be a mistake to agree to a takeover at the share price. “As you are well aware, the Enterprise Value of Blue Prism PLC is currently valued at approximately three times forward revenues - an 80% to 90% discount to the company’s peers including UiPath, Appian, WorkFusion, Automation Anywhere, etc.,” the letter from Coast Capital said.
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks initial enthusiasm quickly fades

* S&P 500, Dow Industrials down, Nasdaq just ~flat. * Energy weakest major S&P sector; utilities lead gainers. Sept 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS TURN RED AS...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Rising wages to remain in corporate spotlight

* Major indexes red; small caps, transports weaker. * Financials weakest major S&P sector; tech leads gainers. Sept 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. RISING WAGES TO REMAIN IN CORPORATE...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Banking on financials

* Dow Industrials down, S&P 500 edges lower, Nasdaq now. * Financials weakest major S&P sector; tech leads gainers. Sept 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BANKING ON FINANCIALS (1208...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Bears counterattack, stocks retreat

* Major indexes end red; small caps, transports weaker. * All major S&P 500 sectors fall: energy weakest group. Sept 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BEARS COUNTERATTACK, STOCKS RETREAT...
Life Style Extra

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Sep-2021 / 17:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI:...
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain losses as US inflation eyed

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still a little lower by midday amid weakness in the mining sector, as investors mulled the latest UK jobs data and looked ahead to US inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,048.70. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: "2021...
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: EKF Diagnostics very confident; Team17 sets records

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Pretax profit in six months to June 30 rises 5.3% to record GBP14.0 million from GBP13.3 million a year before. Revenue grows 3.4% to GBP40.1 million, also a record, from GBP38.8 million. Releases six new titles in first half, leading to a record performance, as well as existing titles Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Worms Rumble released on additional platforms in March and June, respectively. Chief Executive Debbie Bestwick says: "Our performance during the first half of this year is a testament to the continued commitment and passion of our teamsters and label partners. I am delighted to report we've been able to continue the trend of delivering improved year on year results specifically considering the corresponding half record set the previous year, which benefited from the one-off impact of the global pandemic and large swathes of global lockdowns."
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks steady after China data, UK inflation

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still little changed by midday on Wednesday as investors mulled a raft of disappointing data out of China and the latest UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,042.11, having been a smidgen weaker earlier. Data released out of China...
Life Style Extra

Stabilisation Notice - CBOM Finance p.l.c

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Societe Generale (contact:Yannick Lakoue-Derant +442035471539) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with [Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)][and] [the UK FCA Stabilisation Binding Technical Standards].
