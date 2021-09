An excellent reply thanks Magic. I agree there is still value in GGP and as you point out the time frame has changed and that in itself can be another change for the investor base. Market positioning and dynamics are powerful and not always related to value and that is probably the situation here. Might be time to just bottom draw my remaining GGP holding and come back in a year! Going to be hard to beat the return I have had from GGP, but i feel i have earnt it, especially from from the times of Newmont and Beetroot!

