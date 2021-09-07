CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Member Info for PrivateRyan24

 9 days ago

So if you’re so certain in your conviction about TA then why didn’t you sell a large portion of your 40k at 155?. RE: Medusa 19 “Affiliated to The National Microbiology Framework”08 Sep 2021 11:43. “This is an investment and timing of purchase is very important to maximise gains, irrespective...

Member Info for Stonewood

Think this investment will be great value soon the 100k plus the warrants they can exercise all in the feb 21 RNS as below. The Board of Sabien, is pleased to announce that it has invested £100,000 in Aeristech Limited ("Aeristech"), a leading UK-based manufacturer of power-dense compressors used within hydrogen fuel cells. The investment is being funded by Sabien's existing resources as part of a £5.1 million pre-IPO funding round completed by Aeristech.
Member Info for Aldebaran

A bullflag is just consolidation in a tight range following a strong upward move it means nothing that stock is 5% down it is still using prior resistance as support which is good price will be, interesting when it breaks to upside or downside if it breaks to downside then i see area of confluence and so support, at 4.5p but if it breaks to upside it is 6.5p so asymetrik risk here traders will love that. These are good times. All of, the emas have converged as well another, good sign, got an average here at 3.3p which i will add too at 4.5p if it gets there but if not happy to leave that in and ride this all the way up as already sliced, and derisked which is important to do.
Member Info for Markeurasia

This is so much bigger than what we thought, it’s absolutely HUGE. You think it’s going to drop below 30p???? How can you sell at 34-5p????? You bought the share with confidence…..stick with the confidence and you will see the rewards and have a much better retirement, my average is 32.5p so not great either but we will all be winners.
Member Info for SloppyGuiseppe

Challenges in global supply chains have highlighted the importance in sovereign capability. Our country is rich in renewable energy resources – solar, geothermal, biomass, wind, and hydro which means that we are on the cusp of a huge opportunity. We have entered a new era for Australia’s developing battery storage...
Member Info for Velacrow

RNS -- SH - We will next update 2066 and it will be completed I think. Maybe we will get the first IM soon it should just be within a small time frame. Maybe we get 20% of a fintech bank. "We think all this information is good for syme"
Member Info for david15hart

Fingers crossed today is the day we all get the great news the company have been working towards, I for one am in till the end and won't be manipulated into selling any of my shares SHOULD the news not drop today, I have 100% faith in the BOD that they will get the best deal for the company and conesquently, the shareholders.
Member Info for THE_CHAIN

September still falls in H2 21, I wouldn't be at all surprised if we did get the PFS toward end of the month. As SD said, the PFS is well advanced. If GGP had a 10bil valuation we would be worth 10x today's price. Not double. Our broker notes have us pegged between 26-33p with 50% risk rating. After PFS and updated MRE, plus hits at our other tenemants the SP will easily double from here.
Member Info for YokshireTea

Sir Al used to have so much to say now he is the shy Yorkshire bride……lol. His ramping helped out boohoo’s and conifer and himself make a fortune now he is like a lost Humpty Dumpty….. just cannot get back up again!!
Member Info for reaction

Have to agree there LuxP. As posters have quite rightly commented the Gold and Copper cannot be undiscovered. Paddy says to sit on our hands. Quite right imo, as we will either be taken out in part or full. Or in the alternative go to production and first pour. In the meantime there are parties that are going to try and harvest as much of the stock as they can squeeze from share holders hands ready for the inevitable multi bags from the current sp.
Member Info for passiton

The plan was assessed years ago and all bar the Island dismissed it as economically unviable. and although possible geologically very expensive and challenging to place a pipeline across. the Timor Trench. So now we wait again and see what's different this time ( a funder for the project ?)...
Member Info for UpDownFlat

Or a permanent 15% cut in global GDP might get rid of coal. I believe once the scale of decarbonisation is seriously considered, the first objective will be to remove coal from the mix. In parts of the world like the USA coal provides a serious amount of power. It would take years just to get rid of coal.
Member Info for Retiredinfrance

Hi Hydro..I totally respect what you write but as an alternative I have to tell you I cannot totally agree with your above headline. The Fed have engineered the current rise in interest rates to wipe out the true cost of the enormous debt of Uncle Sam..We now have negative interest rates by the back door and same for 10 year treasuries…If you wonder why ,it’s simple.
Member Info for WesStocks

Hey everyone, I'm new to trading UK stocks... oddly I'm from the UK :). Where can we find information regarding shelf offerings and how many shares the company can issue or has filed to issue at a later date... so we can consider possible dilution and its magnitude when investing.
Member Info for GravyTrainComing

I mentioned MHC but not MXC. Kinda feel bad only recently jumped in, been heavily invested in Omega, just starting to break even with the outlook good for Omega now. Sorry for those who lost money and sold out. Well done to all who held and nothing smells better than the smell of burning shorts in the morning.
Member Info for buffetbar

Webinar was fantastic this project is a global game changer and is almost certainly going to get funding. Paul very clearly explained how FEED (front end engineering and design) is a document that is more advanced and detailed than a BFS. Working with Wood Group (renowned international engineering group) they...
Member Info for thisisbarcode

I saw on the EUA board someone claiming LSE went down previously when EUA was in a big upwards trend. Is anyone able to verify that?
Member Info for InvestTogether

PPIX - a company of the future- have just released a fantastic set of Half-Year results. A set of results that the Directors believe will carry on into the second half of the year based on their strong order book. Based on these results and the Directors optimism for the future, I believe we are looking at a potential 10 bagger over the course of one year and compounded growth every year thereafter.
Member Info for DT270380

Gunner, I had a look on the equiniti website the other day to see if they had anything related to takeovers and it says the below:- You can choose to use your savings and any interest to buy shares under option. If you've been in the scheme for less than 3 years you may have to pay Income Tax on any gain between the option price and the market price at the time. Your new company may allow you to "roll over" your existing option to a new scheme. If Tesco is taken over you will receive further information about all your choices and the timescales.
Member Info for Blindfaith01

An excellent reply thanks Magic. I agree there is still value in GGP and as you point out the time frame has changed and that in itself can be another change for the investor base. Market positioning and dynamics are powerful and not always related to value and that is probably the situation here. Might be time to just bottom draw my remaining GGP holding and come back in a year! Going to be hard to beat the return I have had from GGP, but i feel i have earnt it, especially from from the times of Newmont and Beetroot!
