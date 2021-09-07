Member Info for PrivateRyan24

A bullflag is just consolidation in a tight range following a strong upward move it means nothing that stock is 5% down it is still using prior resistance as support which is good price will be, interesting when it breaks to upside or downside if it breaks to downside then i see area of confluence and so support, at 4.5p but if it breaks to upside it is 6.5p so asymetrik risk here traders will love that. These are good times. All of, the emas have converged as well another, good sign, got an average here at 3.3p which i will add too at 4.5p if it gets there but if not happy to leave that in and ride this all the way up as already sliced, and derisked which is important to do.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO