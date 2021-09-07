CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
University Park, MD

Police, Traffic and Public Safety Committee Meeting

upmd.org
 9 days ago

This meeting is open; the public is welcome to attend. The committee's role is to study and make recommendations to the Council regarding police, traffic and public safety matters in the Town. This includes traffic signage and safety issues, police policies and procedures, and maintenance of public safety. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the Town at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting the Town office at 301-927-4262.

www.upmd.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University Park, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Council#Town#Americans
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy