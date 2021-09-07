Police, Traffic and Public Safety Committee Meeting

This meeting is open; the public is welcome to attend. The committee's role is to study and make recommendations to the Council regarding police, traffic and public safety matters in the Town. This includes traffic signage and safety issues, police policies and procedures, and maintenance of public safety. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the Town at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting the Town office at 301-927-4262.