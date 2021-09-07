TV tonight: David Olusoga is back with another historic house

A House Through Time

9pm, BBC Two

Historian David Olusoga returns for a new outing of his series documenting the personal histories of an era through the lives of the inhabitants of a single house. For this season, he is setting up camp at 5 Grosvenor Mount, Leeds, a Victorian family home of which current owners, Jackie and Pete, know little about. Olusoga begins by raiding the archives to tell the story of its first resident, the lawyer William Bruce, before documenting the life of Ann Dawson, who went from working in a factory to living at Grosvenor Mount. Ammar Kalia

Saving Lives at Sea

8pm, BBC Two

More heroics from the embattled but indefatigable RNLI. Tonight, a race against time in Wales as a climber falls into the sea and is within seconds of losing consciousness. Elsewhere, the Scottish team rescue a 170-tonne fishing boat that is drifting towards rocks in gale-force winds. Phil Harrison

The Secret Life of the Zoo

8pm, Channel 4

Kirana the Sumatran tigress. Photograph: Steve Rawlins

There is a female focus for this week’s dispatch from Chester zoo. Vila the chimp tries to assert herself as the dominant member of the group, until she is attacked by rival Alice. Four-year-old Sumatran tiger Kasarna also needs to break away from domineering mum Kirana if she is to mature fully. AK

9/11: Life Under Attack

9pm, ITV

With no narration or talking heads, this feature-length film marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 captures street-level reactions to that shattering day via civilian video footage and audio from emergency switchboards. The resulting collage is chaotic, intense and deeply affecting. Graeme Virtue

Death on the Common: My Mother’s Murder

10pm, Channel 4

At the age of two, Alex Hanscombe was the only witness to his mum, Rachel Nickell’s murder in 1992, and the media frenzy that followed led his father, Andre, to take him abroad. Almost 30 years later, Alex tells his mother’s story from his perspective, meeting key players from the time. Hannah Verdier

Back to Life

10.35pm, BBC One

Daisy Haggard’s ingenious comedy-drama on the awkward readjustment of an ex-convict back into her small home town continues. Miri (Haggard) is keen to develop her flirtation with Billy (Adeel Akhtar) into something more, but a rummage through his bedroom drawers turns up some unwanted goods. AK

Film choice

Men behaving badly ... Neil Morrissey and Gary Beadle in Playing Away. Photograph: BFI

Playing Away (Horace Ové, 1986), 1.55am, Film4

Problems of national and racial identity are mulled over on the cricket pitch in this incisive comedy-drama, directed by Horace Ové (Pressure) and written by Caryl Phillips. A Black team from Brixton, south London, are invited to an archetypal English village for a match, with unusual results. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Cycling: Tour of Britain 12.45pm, ITV4. Stage three coverage.

T20 cricket: Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders 1.45pm, BT Sport 1. From Warner Park Sporting Complex, Basseterre.

International football: Austria v Scotland 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event. World Cup qualifying match at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.