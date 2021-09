Link Crew, the national orientation and mentoring program, is in its 11th year at West Hartford’s Hall High School. Freshmen and other first-year students at West Hartford’s Hall High School are eased into the transition to a new school thanks to the a dedicated group of upperclassmen who apply to be selected and then volunteer as members of Link Crew, a national orientation and mentoring program that is now in its 11th year at the school.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO