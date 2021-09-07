Governor candidate Terry McAuliffe meets with College officials

Former Democratic U.S. Senator and Illinois candidate for governor Adlai Stevenson the Third has died. A Chicago TV station reports Stevenson died Monday after a long illness. He served in the Senate from 1970 to 1981. Stevenson, whose father had been Illinois governor and a two-time presidential candidate, then ran for governor of Illinois in 1982, losing to Jim Thompson by just one-tenth of one percent. He ran again in 1986, but followers of political extremist Lyndon LaRouche won primary victories that year, and Stevenson left the Democratic ticket to form the Illinois Solidarity party that year, and lost again to Thompson by a substantial margin.

