Governor candidate Terry McAuliffe meets with College officials
Tuesday, Aug. 24, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe sat down with community leaders, health advisors from the College of William and Mary and local representatives to discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations. McAuliffe, who has put an emphasis on implementing vaccine mandates in Virginia schools and workplaces during his campaign, held an open dialogue to discuss the College’s overall experience with the pandemic and their success handling cases and vaccinations.flathatnews.com
