CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Governor candidate Terry McAuliffe meets with College officials

By Lulu Dawes
flathatnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, Aug. 24, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe sat down with community leaders, health advisors from the College of William and Mary and local representatives to discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations. McAuliffe, who has put an emphasis on implementing vaccine mandates in Virginia schools and workplaces during his campaign, held an open dialogue to discuss the College’s overall experience with the pandemic and their success handling cases and vaccinations.

flathatnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Virginia governor's race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate

GRUNDY, Va. — (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia's first gubernatorial debate of the general election season, in a race that is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'We can always do better:' Terry McAuliffe responds to maskless picture

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe made a campaign stop in the Roanoke area Wednesday afternoon as he gears up for the Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday. He toured the COVID-19 testing and research being done at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion. He said in order to...
ROANOKE, VA
Loudoun Times.com

Former Del. Ramadan crosses party lines, endorses McAuliffe for governor

Former Republican State Delegate David Ramadan joined a number of other former Republican elected officials, who last month crossed party lines to endorse Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee for governor. Ramadan said it is the first time he’s endorsed a Democratic nominee for governor. Ramadan said he believes McAuliffe to be the best person for the job, regardless of political affiliations.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
baconsrebellion.com

Rules Are for the Little People: Terry McAuliffe Edition

Terry McAuliffe violated federal mask-wearing regulations while traveling on an Amtrak train this summer, as seen in photos obtained by Fox News. The Democratic Party candidate for governor, who has urged others to wear masks, spoke maskless on a cell phone while walking through Union Station and boarding a train, according to the passenger who snapped the photos.
HEALTH
tennesseestar.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy Latest Issue in Gubernatorial Race

How to encourage more Virginians to get the COVID-19 vaccine is the latest battleground in the gubernatorial race. On Monday, Terry McAuliffe announced his “Virginia is for vaccine lovers” plan with a push for school divisions to require the vaccine and ensure health care providers follow federal guidelines. His plan also includes business incentives, enhanced marketing, and voluntary COVID-safety compliance certification.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Loudoun Times.com

Terry McAuliffe at Ashby Ponds

McAuliffe calls on nursing homes, assisted living facilities to require employee COVID-19 be vaccinated. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Democratic#The College Of William#Americans#Student Assembly#Graduate Council#Tribe Athletics#State#Covid Response Team#Commonwealth#Republican
wfxrtv.com

Candidates for next Virginia governor divided on vaccine mandates

(WFXR) — One issue that sets the candidates apart from one another for Virginia’s next governor is vaccine mandates. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe told WFXR News Thursday that he supports President Joe Biden’s mandates. McAuliffe said Republican nominee, Glenn Youngkin, takes a different stance. “My opponent doesn’t believe that...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSET

Virginia governor candidates weigh in on Texas abortion law

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — With Texas' new abortion law in effect, Virginia's gubernatorial candidates are now weighing in. This law is the most restrictive abortion ban in the nation, which now bans abortions beyond six weeks of a woman's pregnancy. The law also includes a rare provision that would allow...
TEXAS STATE
Syracuse.com

Bill Clinton helps Terry McAuliffe raise $425K in Skaneateles visit

Former President Bill Clinton raised more than $425,000 for Terry McAuliffe’s campaign for Virginia governor during a six-hour visit to Skaneateles on Thursday night. Clinton returned to Skaneateles for the first time in 21 years to headline a fundraiser for McAuliffe, the Syracuse native and former Virginia governor who is seeking a new term in November.
SYRACUSE, NY
wmay.com

Former Senator, Candidate For Governor Stevenson Dies At 90

Former Democratic U.S. Senator and Illinois candidate for governor Adlai Stevenson the Third has died. A Chicago TV station reports Stevenson died Monday after a long illness. He served in the Senate from 1970 to 1981. Stevenson, whose father had been Illinois governor and a two-time presidential candidate, then ran for governor of Illinois in 1982, losing to Jim Thompson by just one-tenth of one percent. He ran again in 1986, but followers of political extremist Lyndon LaRouche won primary victories that year, and Stevenson left the Democratic ticket to form the Illinois Solidarity party that year, and lost again to Thompson by a substantial margin.
POLITICS
kawc.org

Arizona Governor Candidate Aaron Lieberman Talks Higher Education Access At Arizona Western College

A candidate for Arizona governor expressed his desire to improve access to higher education at Arizona Western College’s main campus in Yuma on Wednesday. Arizona Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman visited with AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr as well as students, faculty and staff. This appears to be the first public visit to Yuma by any of the candidates for governor in the 2022 election.
ARIZONA STATE
wvtf.org

McAuliffe, Youngkin Set to Meet in First Gubernatorial Debate Thursday

Thursday, candidates for governor will square off in the first of two debates. Candidates for governor used to do four televised debates. In recent election cycles, they've done three. This year the candidates could agree on only two debates, which means the stakes are super high for the first debate in Grundy this week.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy