University Hill’s population grew by 22.4% from 2010 to 2020

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Editor’s Note: The U.S. Census Bureau refers to Indigenous people under the racial categorizations of “American Indian and Native Alaskan.” In our reporting, The Daily Orange typically uses the term “Indigenous” to refer to this group of people rather than “American Indian and Native Alaskan,” but to stay accurate to the information provided by the Census Bureau, we have used their terminology in reference to every demographic.