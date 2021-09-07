Obituary: George Shaw Jr.
George Grover Shaw, Jr., passed into the loving arms of Christ Jesus on Aug. 31, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Chindarat Charoenwongse Shaw; his precious children, Rebecca Edith Shaw Smith and Matthew Smith, Marguerite Shaw Tyson and Terry Tyson, George Scott Shaw, Sally Emaline Shaw Schwendenmann and Robert Schwendenmann; his 18 beloved grandchildren; and 15 wonderful great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three nephews; one niece; and their families.www.thecabin.net
Comments / 0