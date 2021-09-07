CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: George Shaw Jr.

Log Cabin Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Grover Shaw, Jr., passed into the loving arms of Christ Jesus on Aug. 31, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Chindarat Charoenwongse Shaw; his precious children, Rebecca Edith Shaw Smith and Matthew Smith, Marguerite Shaw Tyson and Terry Tyson, George Scott Shaw, Sally Emaline Shaw Schwendenmann and Robert Schwendenmann; his 18 beloved grandchildren; and 15 wonderful great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three nephews; one niece; and their families.

