The ongoing crisis of the pandemic means that much of the future remains unclear, but it can be said with certainty that the workplace is forever changed. Not only have we experienced the viability of remote work over the past 18 months, we’ve had the opportunity to completely redefine work-life balance. We’ve also had time to reflect on what really matters to us in our lives. Many are realizing there is more to life than work and are prioritizing their well-being, mental health and family over the “rise and grind” mindset that had been normalized in a pre-pandemic world.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO