CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

National Roundup

legalnews.com
 9 days ago

RALEIGH — A Wake County jury has awarded $3.41 million to a 23-year-old woman for sexual abuse she endured for nearly a decade. Ian Richardson of Vann Attorneys and Daniel Barker of Barker Richardson, both in Raleigh, report that their client, Moriah Taylor, was repeatedly sexually abused by her father, David Taylor, from the time she was 8 years old until she reported the abuse to her bishop when she was 17. Her mother, Toby Taylor, knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it, Richardson said.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Idaho man jailed for role in Nevada ranch standoff suing US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Idaho man who served more than four years in federal custody for his part in an armed 2014 standoff against federal agents near states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy’s Nevada ranch is suing the U.S. government and prosecutors for damages. Todd Engel seeks $100 million in...
IDAHO STATE
legalnews.com

Court Digest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions and several other abortion restrictions are back in force after a federal appeals court set aside a judge’s ruling that they were unconstitutional. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued a 2-1 ruling Wednesday that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
legalnews.com

Warner attorneys earn kudos

Forty-four Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorneys have been named to the 2021 Michigan Super Lawyers list in the 16th annual publication of Michigan Super Lawyers Magazine. Warner attorneys from Grand Rapids featured on the list are: Loren Andrulis, Charles N. Ash Jr., Edward J. Bardelli, Jeffrey S. Battershall, Andrea J. Bernard, Douglas A. Dozeman, Gaëtan Gerville-Réache, Stephen B. Grow, Brian P. Lennon, Susan Gell Meyers, Lawrence J. Murphy, Matthew T. Nelson, Jeffrey A. Ott, Dean F. Pacific, Janet L. Ramsey, Richard A. Roane, David L.J.M. Skidmore, Robert H. Skilton III, Eugene E. Smary, Gordon J. Toering, W. Michael Van Haren, and Douglas E. Wagner.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Richardson
Pioneer Press

Why were four from St. Paul, Stillwater killed and left in a Wisconsin cornfield? ‘That is the mystery,’ dad says.

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Why did four friends from the Twin Cities lose their lives to gun violence with their bodies discovered in an abandoned vehicle in a cornfield in western Wisconsin?. “That is the mystery,” said Damone Presley Sr., whose daughter, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, was killed. “Hopefully, through the investigation...
WISCONSIN STATE
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Shooting#Murder#Attorneys#Lawyers Weekly#Child Protective Services#California Court#Ap#The Los Angeles Times#The City Council#The 9th Circuit#Ponzi#North American#Bitconnect#District Court
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
kickthemallout.com

Shockingly, CDC Now Lists Vaccinated Deaths as Unvaccinated

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’re not counted as fully vaccinated until a full 14 days have passed since your second injection in the case of Pfizer or Moderna, or 14 days after your first dose of Janssen, despite the fact that over 80% of deaths after the vaccines occur in this window. How convenient.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy