National Roundup
RALEIGH — A Wake County jury has awarded $3.41 million to a 23-year-old woman for sexual abuse she endured for nearly a decade. Ian Richardson of Vann Attorneys and Daniel Barker of Barker Richardson, both in Raleigh, report that their client, Moriah Taylor, was repeatedly sexually abused by her father, David Taylor, from the time she was 8 years old until she reported the abuse to her bishop when she was 17. Her mother, Toby Taylor, knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it, Richardson said.legalnews.com
