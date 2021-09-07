CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Brain Enrichment Course

 9 days ago

Brain Enrichment is an interactive educational experience for adults with normal age-related changes. Research shows that continued participation in mentally stimulating activities throughout the lifespan can help slow cognitive decline. The course includes: Information about the brain's processes Participation in mental exercises to engage and stimulate the brain Lifestyle practices for maintaining brain health Practice strategies for improving thinking and memory One goal of this course is to transfer learning to tasks of daily living such as attention, word finding, remembering names and planning. Cost for the course is $20.00 and includes your own workbook. Join us each week for this 10 week course. Payment is due with reservation by Wednesday, September1st. Space is limited. Call 222-3415 for your reservation today!

