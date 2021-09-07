CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fall Meeting of the Campus Faculty: 'Confronting Burnout'

University of Arkansas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampus Faculty will hold its fall 2021 meeting at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10. The topic of the meeting is: Confronting Faculty Burnout. Dr. Michael Berner, a physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and an expert in mental health, will lead a much needed discussion about faculty burnout. This seminar is cosponsored by the Teaching Academy, the Wally Cordes Teaching Faculty Support Center and the Office of Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.

news.uark.edu

