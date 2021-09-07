Fall Meeting of the Campus Faculty: 'Confronting Burnout'
Campus Faculty will hold its fall 2021 meeting at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10. The topic of the meeting is: Confronting Faculty Burnout. Dr. Michael Berner, a physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and an expert in mental health, will lead a much needed discussion about faculty burnout. This seminar is cosponsored by the Teaching Academy, the Wally Cordes Teaching Faculty Support Center and the Office of Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.news.uark.edu
