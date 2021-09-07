Indiana state health department relaxing COVID quarantine guidance to cut school absences
The Indiana state health department is relaxing COVID quarantine guidance for schools, but some schools are sticking with the old system. Until now, close contacts of students or staff who test positive had to quarantine for at least a week — it’s two weeks unless they get a negative test and wear a mask. But updated guidance issued on Wednesday says if a school has and enforces a mask requirement all day, contacts don’t have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.www.953mnc.com
