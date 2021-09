More information has been released regarding an early morning accident that involved a Storm Lake Community School District school bus that was carrying students. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the accident occurred around 7:30 this (Thur) morning at the intersection of East Lakeshore Drive and 120th Avenue. An investigation determined that a 2005 Chrysler 300, driven by 23-year-old Shantara McDonald of Storm Lake, was headed eastbound on East Lakeshore Drive. Police allege that McDonald lost control while making a right turn at the intersection of 120th Avenue, and struck the school bus. The bus was stopped at the intersection facing north. The Chrysler 300 sustained disabling damage, and is considered a total loss.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO