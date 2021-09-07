Federal government using social-media giants to censor Americans
Ask questions or post content about COVID-19 that runs counter to the Biden administration’s narrative and find yourself censored on social media. That’s precisely what data analyst and digital strategist Justin Hart says happened to him. And so last week the Liberty Justice Center, a public-interest law firm, filed a suit on his behalf in California against Facebook, Twitter, President Joe Biden and United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy for violating his First Amendment right to free speech.talesbuzz.com
