CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

2021-09-06 - KULR 6PM - 3

KULR8
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article..RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * COLD FRONT: Northwest winds will become north to northeast in the evening. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s to lower 90s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 141 FPUS55 KMSO 160934. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 746 FPUS53 KUNR 161348. .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to. 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with. gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North. winds 10...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Central-Current Conditions

————— City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly cloudy;69;S;14;58%
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Thursday, September 16, 2021. At this time, there are no active tropical systems in the eastern Pacific Ocean, and none are expected to develop through at least this weekend. Western Pacific:. Tracking Tropical Storm Chanthu. As of Wednesday evening, EDT, Strong Tropical Storm Chanthu, known as Kiko...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy