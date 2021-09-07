CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
H2O Hospitality secures $30M Series C to expedite hotel digital transformation – News Brig

By Erin Fox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Series C round (equivalent to about 34 billion won) is being led by Kakao Investment and Korea Development Bank (KDB), Gorilla Private Equity, Intervest and NICE Investment also participated. With Southeast Asia’s joint fund, Kejora-Intervest Growth Fund also joined in the round, it is a sign that H2O Hospitality will be focusing specifically on the Southeast Asian Market. H2O Hospitality has raised $7 million Series B round from Samsung Ventures, Stonebridge Ventures, IMM Investment and Shinhan Capital in February 2020.

