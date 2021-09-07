CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce platform ShopUp raises $75 million led by Valar in Bangladesh’s largest funding – News Brig

By Erin Fox
Cover picture for the articlePeter Thiel’s Valar Ventures led ShopUp’s $75 million Series B financing round. Prosus Ventures as well as existing investors Flourish Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, and VEON Ventures also invested in the round. The new investment, which brings the startup’s all-time raise to over $100 million, is also Prosus’ first deal in Bangladesh, home to over 100 million internet users.

dallassun.com

Decentralized Structured Lending Platform Pledge Finance Raises $3 Million Funding Round

Institutional and individual investors contribute to new tranche of financing. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Pledge, an algorithm-driven, financial NFT-based cross-chain ecosystem that provides structured lending services and derivatives across multiple public blockchains, is announcing a $3 million round of funding led by DHVC. Joining...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Vector.ai’s productivity platform for freight forwarders raises $15M A round led by Bessemer

In November last year, digital freight forwarder Forto raised another $50 million in a round led by Inven Capital. In April this year, Nuvocargo raised $12 million to digitize the freight logistics industry. In May, Zencargo, with a freight-forwarding platform, raised $42 million. In June, freight forwarder sender raised $80 million at a $1 billion+ valuation. In July Freightify landed $2.5 million to make rate management easier for freight forwarders.
INDUSTRY
finextra.com

Scalapay raises $155m in Europe’s largest ever equity funding round

Buy now and pay later (BNPL) start-up, Scalapay, today announced that it has raised $155 million in equity funding as part of its Series A investment round – the largest round ever raised in Europe. Led by Tiger Global, which valued Scalapay at $700M, the Series A received participation from Baleen Capital and Woodson Capital. The new investors join existing investors, Fasanara Capital and Ithaca Investments.
BUSINESS
InvestmentNews

Rocket Dollar IRA platform raises $8 million

The Series A funding round aims to increase the use of alternatives such as real estate and private equities in retirement accounts. Rocket Dollar, an Austin, Texas-based self-directed retirement platform that helps people with individual retirement accounts and Simple 401(k)s invest in alternatives, has raised $8 million in Series A financing.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Madison's DataChat raises $25 million to grow its conversational data analytics platform

Madison data analytics software company DataChat Inc. has raised $25 million in Series A funding, according to a Tuesday announcement. The round was led by Redline Capital Management, which has offices in London and Luxembourg's capital Luxembourg City, and Anthos Capital, which has locations in California and Seattle. The lead investors from DataChat's $4 million seed round — Celesta Capital (formerly WRVI Capital) and Nepenthe Capital — also contributed to the Series A round.
MADISON, WI
Neowin

Africa's largest fintech platform, M-Pesa, hits 50 million users

Vodafone, the firm behind the M-Pesa fintech platform, has announced that the service has passed 50 million monthly active users more than 14 years after its launch. The service launch in Kenya back then but has since expanded to other countries including Tanzania, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Ghana, and Egypt.
TECHNOLOGY

