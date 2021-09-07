Commerce platform ShopUp raises $75 million led by Valar in Bangladesh’s largest funding – News Brig
Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures led ShopUp’s $75 million Series B financing round. Prosus Ventures as well as existing investors Flourish Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, and VEON Ventures also invested in the round. The new investment, which brings the startup’s all-time raise to over $100 million, is also Prosus’ first deal in Bangladesh, home to over 100 million internet users.newsbrig.com
