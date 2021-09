Well, well , well. Perhaps the Los Angeles Dodgers have been reading my blog, took to heart that they are frustrating, and decided to take it out on the Atlanta Braves. Or perhaps they themselves were finally frustrated with not being in first place, and recognized September as being Go Time. Or, they’re just all finally healthy and playing together and starting to flex the muscle that is the 2021 Dodgers lineup.

