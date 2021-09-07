CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Mayoral candidate Sabrina “Bree” Davis to run campaign centered on crime prevention, fighting poverty

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf her election campaign is successful, Sabrina “Bree” Davis will be the first female African-American mayor of Durham. Davis, who is a social media strategist and research coordinator at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, has lived in Durham since 2011 and has since worked in public health, founded a social media start-up and served on Obama’s re-election campaign.

