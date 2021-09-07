CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

British sportscar maker Lotus plans China sales expansion to take on Porsche

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDVic_0boRtYTo00
A Lotus sign is seen at the car plant headquarters in Hethel, Britain June 23, 2021. Picture taken June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British sportscar maker Lotus plans to open up to 70 showrooms in China by 2024 and start production at its new Wuhan factory next year to ramp up competition with rival Porsche, Chief Executive Feng Qingfeng told Reuters on Tuesday.

Premium and luxury car sales are growing in China as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions leave consumers in the world's biggest car market with more money to spend. read more

Feng said Lotus, which is owned by Chinese firm Geely (GEELY.UL) and Malaysia's Etika Automotive, will begin production at its Wuhan factory next year, producing around 2,000 compact SUVs.

The plant, which is still under construction, would ramp up to full production of 20,000 cars in 2023, Feng told Reuters in a telephone call from Hangzhou, where Geely is headquartered.

The cars will be positioned in a similar segment to rival Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and higher than BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi, Feng said. Porsche has said it sold 88,968 cars in China last year thanks to demand for its Macan compact sports-utility vehicle.

Feng said Lotus will open more than 20 showrooms next year, first targeting major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. It will expand the network further over 2023 and 2024 to include cities like eastern Suzhou and Ningbo for a total of 50-70 showrooms around the country.

Lotus, the maker of the Lotus Esprit, famously driven by James Bond in 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me", has four showrooms in China, according to its website.

Lotus said its Wuhan-based technology unit recently received an undisclosed investment from Nio Capital, an investment firm founded by the chief executive of leading Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NIO.N). The technology unit is valued at 15 billion yuan ($2.32 billion).

Lotus Technology is studying a possible initial public offering, potentially in New York, Hong Kong or London, as soon as 2023 when it would start mass-production in its Wuhan factory, Feng said.

($1 = 6.4558 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

China’s factory output, retail sales growth slow significantly

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output rose 5.3% in August from a year earlier, the weakest pace since July 2020, while growth of retail sales also slowed significantly and missed expectations, official data showed on Wednesday. The growth of factory output was slower than a 5.8% year-on-year increase tipped by...
RETAIL
WNMT AM 650

South Korea’s LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

JAKARTA (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves. In a video broadcast on Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's factories, retailers stumble on COVID-19 disruptions

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's factory and retail sectors faltered in August with output and sales growth hitting one-year lows as fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions threatened the country's impressive economic recovery. Industrial production rose 5.3% in August from a year earlier, narrowing from an increase of 6.4%...
RETAIL
CNBC

China's retail sales grew 2.5% in August, far slower than 7% expected

China's retail sales grew a disappointing 2.5% in August from a year ago as the country dealt with the worst outbreak of Covid-19 since its initial spread in early 2020. Data on consumer spending released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday came in well below the 7% growth forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotus Cars#Eastern China#British#Chinese#Etika Automotive#The Lotus Esprit#Nio Capital#Nio Inc Lrb#Lotus Technology
MotorTrend Magazine

This Extremely Rare Porsche 959 Prototype Is For Sale

At the time of its release, the Porsche 959 was the fastest production car on the road. The progressive 959 trumpeted a top speed of 197 mph and could scoot to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Limited to 345 examples, including eight built from a surplus of parts, the 959 would become the first modern Porsche supercar, later succeeded by the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder.
BUYING CARS
wkzo.com

China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry – minister

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has “too many” electric vehicle (EV) makers and the government will encourage consolidation, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday. The minister also said China would improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets. The government’s promotion of greener vehicles to...
CARS
Reuters

China's Yunnan imposes output curbs on aluminium, steel, cement makers

(Reuters) - Southwest China’s Yunnan has told “green” aluminium smelters - those using the province’s hydropower as their electricity source - to keep average monthly output for September-December at August volumes or lower, a government document shows. The province, which has been missing energy consumption targets and suffering from power...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Reuters

Hong Kong shares fall on Beijing's latest tech crackdown; China mixed

SHANGHAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China shares fell on Monday, dragged by internet giants following a slew of moves by Beijing to crack down on the country’s technology sector. Chinese blue-chips were also pressured after new bank loans in August missed forecasts. The Hang Seng index dropped...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Volkswagen's China Partners Bristle as Carmaker Lavishes Love on New Venture

BEIJING (Reuters) - Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a...
BUSINESS
topgear.com

Porsche Boxster 25 Years review: sold-out 4.0-litre sportscar tested

Fun fact: the Boxster has been on sale roughly as long as TG.com’s youngest staffer has been alive. And in those 25 years Porsche has sold over 43,000 of them in the UK alone. No wonder there’s no shortage of temptingly cheap ones in the classifieds. We suspect this particular...
CARS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Porsche CEO Doesn’t Think Italian Supercar Makers Should Be Exempt From EU ICE Bans

Porsche’s chief executive doesn’t like the idea of select Italian supercar manufacturers being granted special exemptions from European Union regulations. Earlier this week, the Minister for Ecological Transition in Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s administration, Roberto Cingolani, said a deal with the EU could allow small low-volume Italian carmakers to continue building gas-powered models beyond 2035, a date being targeted by the EU to ban the sale of new ICE vehicles.
BUSINESS
Screendaily

APOS speakers outline Asia streaming expansion plans

If all the ambitions of the speakers at the virtual APOS conference (September 7-9), which wrapped today, come to fruition, the Asia Pacific region will see a huge expansion in both streaming services and local-language content production over the next year. While global giants such as Disney and WarnerMedia have...
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Lotus Has A Secret Plan To Steal Sales From Porsche

There was a time when Lotus was on the brink of collapse, but these darker times are now thankfully a distant memory. After being rescued by China's Geely, Lotus has the financial backing and resources to launch as many as four new models over the next five years including the long-awaited Emira, the company's first all-new sports car in over a decade.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Lotus Officially Plans to Build Four All-New Electric Cars by 2026

Lotus has officially broken ground on a new global headquarters and accompanying factory in Wuhan, China. To celebrate, the company has finally officially shared what exactly it plans to make there. The current Lotus product line is a simple two-car solution. One, the Evija, is an all-electric hypercar, the first...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

China crisis for chip maker Arm

Many Western businesses operating in China have become used to dealing with traditions and laws outside their comfort zone. Executives at the British microchip company Arm could be justified in feeling exasperated, however. For more than a year, Arm has been trying to wrestle back control of its Chinese venture...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Lotus Technology opens a global HQ in China

One of the markets with the most growth for vehicles, specifically electric vehicles globally, is China. Sports car manufacturer Lotus has announced that Lotus Technology has opened a global HQ in China where it plans to produce future Lotus electric products. Along with the new global HQ, located in Wuhan, China, Lotus is also building a manufacturing facility within the country.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy