Some scattered showers may return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold front will pass through our region today, touching off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. A few of these have the potential to reach severe levels with gusty, damaging, straight line winds being the biggest threat. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Hail is also possible, along with a possibility of flash flooding if they keep training over the same areas again and again. Part of our region — from Pittsburgh to the southeast — is in the slight risk category for severe weather, but storms are possible in all areas. Activity will die down later this evening and skies clear tonight leading to mainly dry, comfy weather to end the week and into the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The forecast next week looks very dry with temperatures still slightly warmer than average.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO