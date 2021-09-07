CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Some scattered showers may return

By Adam Burniston
foxlexington.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur dry stretch continues throughout Tuesday, with another day of highs in the lower-80s. However, late Tuesday and Wednesday, another cold front will dive in from the north, providing only scattered showers across our region. Once this cold front passes on Wednesday, another dry stretch will last through the rest of the week and into the beginning of next weekend. This cold front will also help cool temperatures back into the 70s for the latter half of the week, which will be nearly 10 degrees below our average for this time of year.

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive overnight and Thursday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — With warm and muggy air in place across Southern New England more fit for August rather than September, and along with it, showers and storms are in the forecast throughout Thursday. In this humid air, temperatures only fall to the upper 60s and low 70s to...
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Storms With High Winds, Hail And Flash Flooding Possible As Cold Front Moves Through

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold front will pass through our region today, touching off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. A few of these have the potential to reach severe levels with gusty, damaging, straight line winds being the biggest threat. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Hail is also possible, along with a possibility of flash flooding if they keep training over the same areas again and again. Part of our region — from Pittsburgh to the southeast — is in the slight risk category for severe weather, but storms are possible in all areas. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Activity will die down later this evening and skies clear tonight leading to mainly dry, comfy weather to end the week and into the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The forecast next week looks very dry with temperatures still slightly warmer than average. Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
foxlexington.com

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Bath County is dealing with some high water issues Wednesday. Officials in Bath County says several roads are underwater. They say most of the flooding is north of I-64. While the rain has been on and off Wednesday in the county, the main issue...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox46.com

Scattered showers and storms make their way into Charlotte overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Unsettled weather will be the big story for the next few days as tropical moisture and a cold front push into the region. We will remain on the mild side overnight with lows holding in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Look for scattered showers and storms overnight through Thursday, so make sure to grab your umbrella before heading out.
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Severe Threat Has Ended. Scattered Showers Through Early Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Behind the cold front that has now cleared the region, lingering showers remain moving from southwest to northeast. These will become more scattered in nature and will eventually end by very early Thursday. Skies will gradually clear from north to south and expect some areas of fog into early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 40s & 50s with light & variable winds.
BANGOR, ME
WHNT-TV

Weekend Plans? Be Prepared For Scattered Showers & Storms

Our unsettled, soggy weather pattern remains in the forecast through the weekend. It won’t rain the whole time, but be prepared for periods of rain and storms. Let’s start with high school football!. Albertville and Grissom squared off Thursday. Only a few showers are possible. Let’s hope for a dry...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
audacy.com

Scattered showers today, flash flood watch extended

Flash Flood Watch has been extended through 7 pm CDT Friday for much of the area. Additional rainfall of 2-5in with locally higher amounts is forecast through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. WWLTV’s Chief Meteorologist, Chris Franklin says, “Nicholas is now a post-tropical cyclone, and the center of...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Humidity hangs around, along with scattered showers

Tonight we keep the clouds and humidity. The chance for a few showers and storms continues tonight, too. Lows only fall to the upper 60s and in addition to the clouds, we'll have areas of fog again. For Thursday rain chances are a bit lower and we hold on to...
ENVIRONMENT
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Scattered Showers and Storms Possible This Afternoon

Not as hot today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will move in this afternoon with heavy downpours possible. Patchy fog will develop overnight with lows in the upper-60s and low-70s. The chance for showers decreases Friday and Saturday. Highs remain above normal into the first day of Fall next Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Scattered showers and storms may drop occasionally heavy rain through Thursday

Was today the last time we flirt with 90 degrees this year? I don’t know that I’d bet a lot on it, but it certainly could be. It was the 48th day at or above 90 this year, compared to our recently increased average of 40 such days. Now, don’t go searching for the parkas just yet; we’re only cooling down to more typical levels of warmth for this time of year in the days to come. With that moderation of temperatures also comes rising rain odds.
ENVIRONMENT
foxlexington.com

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – The soaking rains have passed through the region. Now, the scattered stuff will develop. Most of you will remain dry this afternoon and evening. Only scattered showers & storms will develop. Scattered chances will dominate the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Scattered storms stay with us

Thursday is a much better day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s still a small chance for a storm. The threat for a storm or two will be with us Friday through the upcoming weekend, but this looks very scattered. Highs will mainly range from 80-85.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Continued Cloudy with Scattered Showers

Another cloudy, wet day is underway across Alabama as the remnants of Nicholas continue to spread deep tropical moisture over the state. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures will not make it out of the 70s for much of Alabama again today. This afternoon, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, but for the most part we are just dealing with areas of rain.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy