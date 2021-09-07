Ignore me..i tried to do two diff versions on Lounge and here..

I had to get out of the house, but it was pouring like cats and dogs outside, so I slammed the door shut and walked out of the room while my husband stood there staring into thin air. It was not the first time he had brought this up, and I couldn’t just stand there and take it. Before your mind starts thinking of all the possible reasons why we were fighting, let me make it simpler for you. It was the same fight again, and I was honestly sick of it. I had two small kids — a three-year-old and a seven-year-old, and I was doing the best I could. But, sometimes, that’s never enough.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO