The good news is that I have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the bad thing is I have been one of that small portion of people who experienced prolonged side effects from having the jabs. Before anyone stumbling upon this post attempts to twist this in any way… a week of nausea, headaches, and lethargy has been absolutely worth it compared to the risk associated with actually getting COVID-19 and being required to be on a ventilator, put others at risk, or that troubling little thing called deadness. If you haven’t already, please do book in for your vaccinations!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO