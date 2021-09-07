CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Kaggle Competition — Finding Donors for a Charity with an AUC of 0.94

Cover picture for the articleComparing Random Forest, Gradient Boosting, and XGBoost to select the best model to predict potential donors for a Charity. This project will employ 3 supervised algorithms, including Random Forest, Gradient Boosting, and XGBoost, to accurately model individuals’ income using the 1994 U.S. Census data. I will then choose the best candidate algorithm from preliminary results and further optimize this algorithm to best model the data. My goal with this implementation is to construct a model that accurately predicts whether an individual makes more than 50,000 dollars. This sort of task can arise in a non-profit setting, where organizations survive on donations. Understanding an individual’s income can help a non-profit better understand how large of a donation to request or whether or not they should reach out. While it can be difficult to determine an individual’s general income bracket directly from public sources, we can infer this value from other publically available features. The Kaggle competition link is in here.

