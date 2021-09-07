CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spanaway, WA

Deputies investigate attempted kidnapping in Spanaway

By Andrew Scheinthal, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWsph_0boRRIWs00

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man is behind bars and faces three counts of kidnapping after Pierce County deputies said he tried to abduct three teenage girls.

The incident happened Sunday near the intersection of Mountain Highway and Field Road in Spanaway.

Kiayra Vanscoyoc said she and her fiancé, Keano, Riggs were headed to dinner when they saw the man chasing after the three girls.

“I said, ‘Are you OK?’, and she looked at me and was like, ‘No, he’s chasing me!’” Vanscoyoc said.

“Yeah, she looked scared, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’” Riggs said.

Vanscoyoc said she works for the Department of Social and Health Services and could immediately tell something was wrong. So, she pulled their car over, swung the door open, and let the kids jump in.

“As we were getting the girls in the car, the guy kept running toward us trying to get to the car,” Vanscoyoc said.

The suspect was able to make it to their vehicle, which was blocked by traffic. That was when Riggs said he jumped out of the car and physically moved the man out of the way.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

  • Boaters asked to support Southern Resident orcas as 2-year-old calf in ‘poor condition’
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

Riggs said the man told him, “Please, let me just have one of them.”

”I have daughters as well, and if anyone was to approach them in the afternoon like that, that would be really scary,” Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Moss said the girls were so scared that they even threw their shoes at oncoming traffic to get someone’s attention.

“That’s smart. People are going to slow down and see what’s going on. She got somebody’s attention,” Moss said.

It was the attention of a couple who knew what to do to get those teenagers out of harm’s way.

“I believe that we were put there first for a reason,” Vanscoyoc said. “Me, of all people, dealing with sexually violent predators. I was like, ‘Me, of all people, why me.’”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recognize this Burien purse thief?

BURIEN, Wash. — King County deputies are hoping someone will recognize a man who stole a purse from a woman’s shopping cart at a Burien grocery store. On Sept. 9 at 2 p.m., a deputy was called to the Safeway in the 12700 block of 1st Avenue South for a report of a purse theft.
BURIEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: 50-year-old man stabbed near T-Mobile park

SEATTLE — A 50-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near T-Mobile Park, police said. The victim flagged down a King County sheriff’s deputy north of Fourth Avenue South and South Royal Brough Way at 4:35 p.m. and said he was stabbed in the stomach. Medics who were called to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spanaway, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spanaway, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in shooting in Auburn, police say

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot on Wednesday evening in Auburn. The shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 1420 30th Street Southeast. Police said a 63-year-old woman was shot to death inside her apartment. Police did not provide any details on...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona woman accused of fatally sedating 2 daughters

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman is accused of fatally sedating her two young daughters with over-the-counter and prescription drugs, authorities said. Retta Renee Cruse, 35, of Phoenix, was booked on two charges of first-degree murder on Tuesday, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. She is accused of the deaths of her children, Royal McIntyre, 4, and Aleyah McIntyre, 9, KNXV reported. The children were found unresponsive in a bed in a home last week, the television station reported.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inmate says conscience led to cold-case killing confession

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A Missouri inmate who admitted to a long-unsolved killing while serving time for robbery says he confessed to the crime because his conscience was nagging him. DeAngelo Thomas said he felt relief when he penned his admission to police from his prison cell in 2018.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Moss
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floy d is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd. Derek...
KIRO 7 Seattle

22-year-old Gabrielle Petito missing after boyfriend returns from cross-country trip without her

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito after her boyfriend returned from a cross-country road trip without her. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, set out on a cross-country road trip in early July. The couple drove their Ford Transit van from Florida to New York and then drove west. The pair planned on stopping at several national parks along the way, according to WFSB. The cross-country journey was supposed to end in Portland, Oregon.
NORTH PORT, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Border Patrol agents rescue 2 small children abandoned on Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents made a disturbing discovery Tuesday on the Rio Grande, finding two small abandoned children on the riverbank. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, the 2-year-old girl and 3-month boy were found near Eagle Pass, Texas. The children, who...
KIRO 7 Seattle

70 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently confiscated 70 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The fake cards were found in two shipments in Pittsburgh, WPXI reported. The first shipment of 20 cards was found on Aug. 24 after CBP officers noticed that they were low quality and were being...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
69K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy