Two New Feuds Appear To Be In The Works Following Monday’s RAW

By Ryan Clark
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that we’ll be seeing Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax sooner rather than later after the events that occurred on Monday’s RAW broadcast. As seen, Baszler cost Jax a win during her RAW Women’s Championship match with Charlotte Flair. The finish came after there were several miscommunications between Jax...

